Storm Corrie: Met Office expert explains what we can expect in the wake of Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Corrie is set to strike eastern Scotland just hours after Storm Malik left homes without power and caused chaos on the roads.

The new storm, which is expected to hit Tayside and Fife this evening, is estimated to be even stronger than its predecessor.

According to the Met Office, it could bring in winds of more than 90mph and leave even more homes without power.

Amber warning issued

An amber wind warning has already been issued for most of Tayside and Eastern Fife, and Met Office experts have said that wild weather presents a “danger to life”.

They have also warned that the storm will cause flying debris, damage to trees and property, large waves at beaches and the suspension of transport services such as railways and ferries.

More road and bridge closures are also to be expected.

The amber warning is in place from 5pm this evening to 6am tomorrow morning.

A yellow warning is also in place over all of Scotland and much of northern England.

This warning comes into effect at 3pm today and will last until 12pm on Monday.

‘There is a possible risk of injuries and a danger to life’

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist from the Met Office, said: “We saw some extremely windy weather across Tayside and Fife yesterday and it would seem as though we’ve got another storm coming in today.

“This storm, Storm Corrie, has been named by the UK’s Met Office.

“Once again it looks like Tayside, Angus and Fife will see the strong core of the winds.

“The strongest winds are expected this evening and the earlier parts of the night.

“We can expect significant travel disruptions.

“The likelihood is that we will see winds of 50mph to 60mph, however there is a possibility that some local gusts could reach 70mph or 80mph, maybe even higher.

“The max gust that we saw yesterday was 85mph. That’s probably our worst case scenario for today.

“There is a chance we could see some different damage as the winds are coming from in from a western direction.

“It’s not usually for us to say if people should go out, but if we have issued an amber warning that means there is a possible risk of injuries and a danger to life.”

You can keep up with all the latest news surrounding Storm Corrie via our live update article, which is linked down below.