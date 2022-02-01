Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diehard Dundee fan forced into United strip after losing bet – but he’s using forfeit for a good cause

By Emma O'Neill
February 1 2022, 5.44pm Updated: February 1 2022, 6.10pm
Dundee fans
Dundee FC fan Ronny Haggart with pals Alex Stewart and Martin Chalmers. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A die hard Dundee FC fan will be sporting a United strip during Tuesday’s derby – after losing a bet against his friend.

Ronny Haggart sported the rival strip in The Athletic bar before the match.

But he didn’t seem to mind the challenge, deciding instead to use the opportunity for a good cause.

Dundee FC fans
Martin Chalmers, Ronny Haggart and Alex Stewart are raising funds for a defibrillator. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“I’m raising money to buy a defibrillator for outside the pub,” he explained.

“It’s a great thing to do for the community here – even if I am wearing this!”

The Dark Blues host rivals Dundee United at Dens Park this evening in the Premiership’s second Dundee derby of the season.

James McPake’s side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Tangerines back in September.

Friend Alex Stewart was the luckier out of the two – winning the bet so he could wear his own Dundee colours.

“I don’t even remember what the bet was now,” he said laughing.

Ronny Haggart
Ronny is wearing the strip after losing a bet. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Ronnie is a lifelong Dundee supporter.

“He has a range of Dundee tops that he is never out of. He wears one pretty much every single day of the week.

“But it’s all good fun. We’ve been fundraising to buy the defibrillator for the community and everyone has been incredibly supportive.

“Everyone has been so generous – the locals, the punters and the staff.”

Fundraising for the community

The fans have raised over £1,000 so far – but hope that the two football teams will join in the fun and donate as well.

Alex will be wearing the strip – and face paint – all throughout the match.

The athletic pub
Everyone has been a good sport while Ronny fundraised. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Friend Martin Chalmers added with a grin: “You can probably come back in three days and he’ll still look like that. I’ve heard that face paint is hard to get off.”

But despite wearing his rival team’s colours, Alex said he will still be throwing his full support behind Dundee.

“Oh it’ll be a two-nil will easy,” he said. “Leigh Griffiths and Paul McMullen.”

