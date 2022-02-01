Diehard Dundee fan forced into United strip after losing bet – but he’s using forfeit for a good cause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A die hard Dundee FC fan will be sporting a United strip during Tuesday’s derby – after losing a bet against his friend.

Ronny Haggart sported the rival strip in The Athletic bar before the match.

But he didn’t seem to mind the challenge, deciding instead to use the opportunity for a good cause.

“I’m raising money to buy a defibrillator for outside the pub,” he explained.

“It’s a great thing to do for the community here – even if I am wearing this!”

The Dark Blues host rivals Dundee United at Dens Park this evening in the Premiership’s second Dundee derby of the season.

James McPake’s side will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Tangerines back in September.

Friend Alex Stewart was the luckier out of the two – winning the bet so he could wear his own Dundee colours.

“I don’t even remember what the bet was now,” he said laughing.

“Ronnie is a lifelong Dundee supporter.

“He has a range of Dundee tops that he is never out of. He wears one pretty much every single day of the week.

“But it’s all good fun. We’ve been fundraising to buy the defibrillator for the community and everyone has been incredibly supportive.

“Everyone has been so generous – the locals, the punters and the staff.”

Fundraising for the community

The fans have raised over £1,000 so far – but hope that the two football teams will join in the fun and donate as well.

Alex will be wearing the strip – and face paint – all throughout the match.

Friend Martin Chalmers added with a grin: “You can probably come back in three days and he’ll still look like that. I’ve heard that face paint is hard to get off.”

But despite wearing his rival team’s colours, Alex said he will still be throwing his full support behind Dundee.

“Oh it’ll be a two-nil will easy,” he said. “Leigh Griffiths and Paul McMullen.”