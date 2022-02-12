Nature Watch: An abundance of wildlife by the edge of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nature Watch: An abundance of wildlife by the edge of Aberdeen

By Keith Broomfield
February 12 2022, 10.00am
Grey seal
Grey seal

The grey seal watched me with curious, dew-dappled eyes, before it disappeared in a swirl of water that ebbed in ever-diminishing silver-sparkled ripples.

In the background, across the mouth of the Don estuary, lay the skyline of Aberdeen where a small group of herring gulls tumbled in the sky.

It was a cold but calm winter’s day, and the seal soon reappeared again, but further away than before.

I suspect it had just entered the Don from the open sea through the narrow entrance channel of the river and was intending to use the sheltered confines of the estuary as a place to rest, or perhaps to hunt for flounders and trout.

Donmouth

Indeed, seals can venture a reasonable distance up the Don and are often glimpsed on the stretch opposite Seaton Park.

Fascinating place

I’ve always found Donmouth a fascinating place, and on each visit, I ponder how many salmon and sea trout pass through its narrow entrance each year on their way to the broader expanse of estuarine water beyond, before moving on upriver.

I left the estuary and struck northwards along the vast, sandy beach that stretches up to Balmedie and Newburgh.

By the water’s edge, a small group of pearly-plumaged sanderlings pattered past, deftly dodging the gentle surf with bursts of speed or short flutters in the air.

Sanderlings lack a hind toe, which is an adaptation that enables them to run quickly over sand, but it also makes them a bit unsteady when it is gusty, and they are sometimes prone to being inadvertently blown sideways.

Sanderling

Sanderlings are winter visitors to Scotland from the high Arctic.

The previous week, I had been at Largo Bay in east Fife where there was a proliferation of mollusc shells on the beach.

There were the half-shells of razor shells, surf clams, prickly cockles, otter shells and queen scallops, as well as the empty shells of whelks.

It was a wonderful cornucopia of the sea’s riches.

However, here on this beach north of Aberdeen, seashells were few and far between.

Sanderling

Could it be that the sheltered confines of the Firth of Forth is a more productive place for sediment living shellfish to thrive, compared to the open and exposed waters of Aberdeenshire?

Challenging

It was hard to be sure, but certainly the shallow seabed and surging seas off Aberdeen during a storm would be a challenging place for sand and mud living shellfish to live, given that they would be under continual threat of being scoured from their sedimental homes.

I enjoy pondering such natural conundrums, and it is entirely possible there is another reason for the paucity of shellfish on this Aberdeen beach.

After a mile or so, I turned on my heels back to Donmouth.

On returning to the estuary, I spotted a red-breasted merganser roll-dive out in the basin.

I scanned the water to see if the seal was there, but it had gone, either having ventured back out to sea or perhaps it was resting in a quiet backwater of the river.

