Storm Eunice swept across the UK today with areas of Perthshire and Angus subjected to blustery conditions and snowfall.

As storm season continues many schools across Angus and Perthshire were forced to close today.

Many roads across the area were brought to a standstill over the slippery conditions and rail services were cancelled.

Here is a selection of the best images captured by our photographers and readers.