NHS Tayside recall US baby formula prescribed to ‘a small number of patients’

By Matteo Bell
February 18 2022, 9.11pm Updated: February 19 2022, 9.08am
Two formula brands have been recalled by NHS Tayside
NHS Tayside have recalled two brands of baby formula which were prescribed to a number of patients due to health concerns.

The health body sent out a notice on Friday evening asking that all parents using Alimentum or EleCare stop immediately and find an alternative source of formula milk.

It comes after Abbott Nutrition. the manufacturer of both brands, issued a voluntary recall notice due to salmonella complaints from US parents using the formula.

The complaints have been linked to a single factory in Michigan.

‘Small number of patients’ prescribed the formula

According to a Facebook post from NHS Tayside, a “small number” of patients in Tayside were prescribed one of the two formulas.

NHS Tayside have warned against using the two brands.

They have now been advised to stop their use and pharmacies which may have prescribed others the brands have also been warned of the issues.

An alternative formula supply will be made available for parents who have been using Alimentum or EleCare.

Those in need of replacement formula should call NHS 24 on 111 and ask to be connected to the Tayside Out-of-Hours Hub.

Warning from NHS Tayside

The Facebook post states: “The manufacturers of two types of specialist baby powder formula have recalled certain batches of the product for potential safety reasons.

“The two specialist formulas are Alimentum and EleCare and both have been prescribed in Tayside to a small number of patients.

“The formulas are made by Abbott Nutrition and they have advised that patients currently using Alimentum or EleCare immediately discontinue use of these products.

The formula brands were prescribed to some parents in Tayside.

“A suitable alternative powder formula is being made available to any Tayside parents affected by the recall of the product.

“If any parent is currently using Alimentum or EleCare and requires alternative baby powder formula this weekend, please call NHS 24 on 111 and ask to be connected to the Tayside Out-of-Hours Hub.

“They will be able to provide advice to parents on the supply of an alternative formula.

“Community pharmacies in Tayside who may supply the formula have also been alerted and can provide advice.”

