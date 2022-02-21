Covid Scotland: Will you get a fourth jag this spring?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In Scotland, 85% of us have already rolled up our sleeves for a Covid booster or third dose of the vaccine.

Now the Scottish Government has announced a booster programme coming this spring.

So who will be getting another jag? And why is another dose needed?

The World Health Organisation now estimates some 28,000 lives have been saved to date in Scotland from the vaccination.

Why is another dose needed?

Scotland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Nicola Steedman explains the degree of protection offered by the vaccines wanes over time.

Booster vaccinations maintain best protection against Covid, especially those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

She adds: “The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“The primary aim of the vaccination programme continues to be the prevention of severe disease, hospitalisation and mortality, arising from Covid.”

Who is getting second boosters?

Second boosters, as they’re now being referred to, will be given to those in at-risk groups to boost protection.

This will take the number of Covid jags they’ll receive to four in total.

Those aged 75 and over and those at highest risk of severe Covid disease will be offered the extra dose following the latest Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

So that applies to:

adults aged 75 years and over.

residents in care homes for older adults.

individuals aged 12 years and over who are immuno-suppressed.

When will it be rolled out?

Those eligible will be invited for their dose from at least 24 weeks after their last booster.

It’s expected the first groups will receive appointments from the second week in March.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the news and adds: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid, and that will continue to be the case.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”