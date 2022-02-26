Supermarket sweep: Have Dundee shoppers ditched face masks? We revisit six months on – with surprising results

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wearing face masks is mandatory in Scotland. From Monday March 21 this will change to guidance in shops, indoor places and on public transport.

So how many supermarket customers in Dundee’s main stores are still wearing face masks? And how many are already ditching them?

While some in Tayside say they’re looking forward to restrictions ending, others feel face masks give reassurance and halt the spread of Covid to the vulnerable.

Last year, we found 13.8% of 600 shoppers in six main local supermarkets, on the same weekday, were not wearing masks.

But has that number changed since the new rules were announced? Or are most shoppers still following the rules?

Asda, Craigie, Dundee

When we investigated in summer 2021 we found 22 of 100 adults in the store not wearing a face mask.

Visiting this week, at the same time of day as before, we found that number was higher – with a third – 33 of 100 – of adults not wearing a face mask in the store.

An Asda spokesperson said: ‘‘Our customers can rest assured we continue to follow all government guidance as we have since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to remind customers of the need to wear a face covering in our stores.”

Lidl, Kingsway, Dundee

The number of shoppers choosing not to wear a mask in Lidl’s Kingsway store had also increased since our visit last year.

There were 10 of 100 shoppers not wearing face masks then. But, visiting at the same time this week, we found 26 of 100 not wearing masks.

A Lidl GB spokesperson said: “In line with guidance from Scottish government, face coverings remain mandatory in all our Scottish stores.”

Aldi, Arbroath Road, Dundee

Last summer when we visited the store, just 9 of 100 shoppers were not wearing face masks.

This time around in Aldi 20 of 100 were not wearing masks.

Morrisons, Dundee

And in Morrisons, which previously had 18 of 100 people with no mask, that number shot up to 40 of 100 not wearing masks.

A spokesperson said of our findings: “In Scotland face coverings remain a legal requirement unless medically exempt.

“All customers and colleagues are being advised to follow this guidance in our stores.”

Tesco, Kingsway, Dundee

When we visited Tesco’s large Kingsway store last summer there were 11 of 100 shoppers not wearing face masks.

This time our investigation found 26 of the 100 not wearing masks, including staff.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “As we have throughout the pandemic, we are continuing to follow Government guidance to ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues.

“It is a legal requirement to wear a face covering in our Scottish stores unless exempt in line with Scottish Government guidance.”

Sainsbury’s, Tom Johnston Rd, Dundee

In Sainsbury’s, we previously saw 13 of 100 people without face masks.

Visiting this week there were 14 of 100 not wearing masks.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re reviewing the latest Government guidance and currently asking customers and colleagues to wear a face covering if they are able to.”

Aldi were approached for comment.

Our snapshot comparison shows the percentage of shoppers not wearing masks in Dundee has risen from 13.8% last summer to 26.5% this week. Now take our poll…