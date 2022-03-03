World Book Day protest as Anstruther children can’t access their library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

World Book Day protest as Anstruther children can’t access their library

By Claire Warrender
March 3 2022, 6.08pm Updated: March 4 2022, 8.52am
Some of those who took part in the protest at Anstruther library. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Some of those who took part in the protest at Anstruther library. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Children in Fife’s East Neuk staged a World Book Day protest against the ongoing closure of their local library.

Youngsters and their parents gathered outside Anstruther library on Thursday.

But they were unable to go inside to borrow books for the annual event.

World Book Day protest at Anstruther library.
The World Book Day protest was well attended. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Some of the children were wearing pyjamas as World Book Day costumes.

While the easing of Covid restrictions saw most Fife libraries return to normal opening last year, the new chapter didn’t extend to Anstruther.

That’s because the community library is within a school where restrictions remain.

But the community says it has been left on the shelf, with less than four hours a week allocated to browsing.

Some of the children at the World Book Day protest. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Daryl Wilson, chairwoman of Anstruther Community Council, says people are sorely disappointed.

She said: “The library remains closed, on the whole, for our community.

“Our children used to be able to go to the primary school library to borrow a book but that’s shut.

“And the main library is also closed so they can’t take out a book for World Book Day.”

World Book Day protest reflects community’s anger

Anstruther library is based at Waid Academy.

And Fife Council doesn’t want the public mixing with school pupils while Covid restrictions are in place.

It says a risk assessment found a reduction in hours was the only way to keep pupils safe.

Once again, it looks like the East Neuk has drawn the short straw with Fife Council.”

Councillor Linda Holt.

But Daryl said: “It is bitterly disappointing that the education risk assessments, which we have been asking to see since December, trumps community access.

“Windmill Library in Kirkcaldy is open five days a week, despite a similar set-up with Viewforth High School.

“Yet again we are witnessing a reduction of vital services. whilst in west Fife services are open and accessible.”

Waid Community library is THE ONLY ONE in Fife that is still closed due to Covid. Once again Anstruther and the East…

Posted by Councillor Linda Holt – East Neuk & Landward on Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Daryl said the World Book Day protest in Anstruther reflected the anger of villagers.

And she added: “Why should people in in north east Fife be offered a lesser service from our local authority, especially when we have such high council tax?”

Meanwhile, East Neuk councillor Linda Holt said the council had been deaf to the needs of the community.

“Anstruther suffers from a lack of community services compared to towns so the library is crucial,” she said.

“Once again, it looks like the East Neuk has drawn the short straw with Fife Council.”

Council to look at opening hours soon

Fife Council’s head of customer service Diarmuid Cotter said the library set-up at Waid was different to that at Windmill Campus.

And he said the decision on opening hours was based on the Covid risk assessment.

Mr Cotter added: “The library is an important community asset, and we understand people want to see it open for longer.

“Covid restrictions have been different in our schools for obvious reasons, and we will re-assess this issue as soon as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier