World Book Day protest as Anstruther children can’t access their library

Children in Fife’s East Neuk staged a World Book Day protest against the ongoing closure of their local library.

Youngsters and their parents gathered outside Anstruther library on Thursday.

But they were unable to go inside to borrow books for the annual event.

Some of the children were wearing pyjamas as World Book Day costumes.

While the easing of Covid restrictions saw most Fife libraries return to normal opening last year, the new chapter didn’t extend to Anstruther.

That’s because the community library is within a school where restrictions remain.

But the community says it has been left on the shelf, with less than four hours a week allocated to browsing.

Daryl Wilson, chairwoman of Anstruther Community Council, says people are sorely disappointed.

She said: “The library remains closed, on the whole, for our community.

“Our children used to be able to go to the primary school library to borrow a book but that’s shut.

“And the main library is also closed so they can’t take out a book for World Book Day.”

World Book Day protest reflects community’s anger

Anstruther library is based at Waid Academy.

And Fife Council doesn’t want the public mixing with school pupils while Covid restrictions are in place.

It says a risk assessment found a reduction in hours was the only way to keep pupils safe.

Once again, it looks like the East Neuk has drawn the short straw with Fife Council.” Councillor Linda Holt.

But Daryl said: “It is bitterly disappointing that the education risk assessments, which we have been asking to see since December, trumps community access.

“Windmill Library in Kirkcaldy is open five days a week, despite a similar set-up with Viewforth High School.

“Yet again we are witnessing a reduction of vital services. whilst in west Fife services are open and accessible.”

Daryl said the World Book Day protest in Anstruther reflected the anger of villagers.

And she added: “Why should people in in north east Fife be offered a lesser service from our local authority, especially when we have such high council tax?”

Meanwhile, East Neuk councillor Linda Holt said the council had been deaf to the needs of the community.

“Anstruther suffers from a lack of community services compared to towns so the library is crucial,” she said.

“Once again, it looks like the East Neuk has drawn the short straw with Fife Council.”

Council to look at opening hours soon

Fife Council’s head of customer service Diarmuid Cotter said the library set-up at Waid was different to that at Windmill Campus.

And he said the decision on opening hours was based on the Covid risk assessment.

Mr Cotter added: “The library is an important community asset, and we understand people want to see it open for longer.

“Covid restrictions have been different in our schools for obvious reasons, and we will re-assess this issue as soon as we can.”