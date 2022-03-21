Scotland’s ‘freedom day’ arrives as Covid restrictions end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland’s ‘freedom day’ arrives as Covid restrictions end

By Katy Scott
March 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 21 2022, 7.53am
March 21 has been marked as Freedom Day in Scotland as covid rules are relaxed.

Following the latest Scottish Government update, March 21 heralds the end of many of the rules brought in to curb the spread.

All restrictions except face coverings have been scrapped as the country learns to live with the virus.

However, the use of masks on public transport and indoor public settings will remain for at least two more weeks and reviewed in April.

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s so-called ‘freedom day’.

Covid passports no longer required

Scots will no longer need to prove their Covid vaccination status before entering venues.

The NHS Scotland Covid Status app provide vaccinated Scots with a QR code which allowed them access to nightclubs and other high-capacity venues.

The government app contained proof of the user’s vaccination status.

The app was introduced at the end of September 2021 and was received poorly following the government roll-out.

Users struggled to access the app at first, with nightclub bosses branding the move “shambolic”.

Track and Trace scrapped

The requirement for businesses to take customers’ contact details, known as track and trace, ended on Monday.

Customers were previously required to scan QR codes to check in at restaurants and bars or fill in forms in case someone at the venue tested positive for coronavirus.

This contact tracing allowed others to be notified if they were at risk of contracting the virus.

The requirement ended on March 21 alongside the NHS track and trace app on mobile phones.

This applies to all venues that currently have contact tracing, not just hospitality businesses.

Those with the virus still need to self-isolate in Scotland. 

Face masks remain but use is less strict

Nicola Sturgeon announced face masks will remain in Scotland.

Despite initially announcing face coverings would no longer be a legal requirement indoors in public places, Ms Sturgeon now says they will remain in place until a further review in two weeks.

She said keeping the requirement to wear a face covering is “prudent” due to rising case numbers in Scotland.

She defended the move, saying: “Ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection – particularly for the most vulnerable – at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly.”

The First Minister said the government expect the wearing of face masks to “convert to guidance” in early April.

What else has changed?

Testing will remain free for Scots.

PCR and lateral flow tests will remain free in all situations where testing has been advised.

Shops, gyms and places of worship will no longer need to have any specific coronavirus mitigations.

Measures such as having separate entrances and exits, one-way systems, hand gel on arrival, floor markings to indicate social distancing, and screens to divide staff and customers at the tills will all be removed.

Despite increasing case rates across all age groups, the rules have been changed because fewer people are becoming seriously unwell with the virus.

