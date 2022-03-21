Don’t Walk fashion show: Bold, edgy and dystopian looks on the Fife catwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Don’t Walk fashion show: Bold, edgy and dystopian looks on the Fife catwalk

By Gayle Ritchie
March 21 2022, 9.30am Updated: March 21 2022, 3.09pm
A model struts her stuff at the Don't Walk fashion show at the Bowhouse near Anstruther. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Don’t Walk, the high-profile fashion show run by St Andrews University students, returned after a two-year hiatus. Gayle Ritchie reports.

Dark electronic beats and pounding techno accompanied the stone-faced models as they posed, pouted and strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

Friday night saw the return of Don’t Walk, the high-profile fashion show run by St Andrews University students that put Kate Middleton on the map in 2002.

The future Duchess of Cambridge modelled in it during her time in Fife and was catapulted into the headlines after wearing a see-through dress which caught Prince William’s eye.

This year’s show, at the Bowhouse near Anstruther, was the first since the pandemic.

Revelation

Themed “Revelation”, it featured designs from both big names in fashion and up-and-coming young designers.

Bold looks. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The looks were bold, edgy and somewhat dystopian, with the entrance of the models in otherworldly, alien-like, space-age get-up eliciting screams of excitement from the audience.

There were fun, flirty outfits on show too with the odd flash of bottom cheek and cleavage, as well as outdoor gear, flouncy dresses, party wear… and some styles that would look out of place anywhere other than on a catwalk.

Scenes from the show. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Good causes

Since its launch 20 years ago, the extravaganza has raised more than £275,000 for charities including the Robin Hood Foundation, First St Andrews and Comic Relief.

It’s the UK’s largest privately-run student fashion show and one of the hottest events in the style calendar.

Executive director Grace Dreher said the biggest challenge of putting on this year’s show was pandemic-related.

“Half of our target audience – first and second year students – never had the chance to experience a show because of coronavirus,” she said. “We had to focus on reaching this group of students but we did it.

“The week of the show is always challenging. It’s when everything comes together: the creative vision, the choreography, the music, the fashion, the logistics. This year everything came together with only a few hiccups and I am so proud of the 80 students who put everything they had into making this show the best it could be.

“Our models are just students – they’re not trained; they may never have been on stage before. For them to master this is a big achievement.”

Unique styles were showcased. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Live DJs

For the first time, the music played to accompany the show was performed by student DJs live-mixing.

“There was no pre-recorded track,” said Grace. “They were in the DJ booth in the middle of the audience, playing tracks, watching the models, making sure the sound and model cues lined up. No-one’s ever’s done that at the show.”

Models strut their stuff. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Head of fashion Libby Reagan said she looked for clothes which presented “whimsical and confessional reflections into our humanity”.

She said: “My main focus was on student designers whose garments complemented not only the theme of Revelation but also Don’t Walk’s commitment to sustainability.

“Each of our designers align with our efforts this year of a ‘true revelation’ by addressing aspects of society, like sexuality and gender, and using fashion as a medium of exploration.”

Party wear. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Around 1,000 guests attended, with an auction during the show raising £10,000 for the charities Impact Arts and the Domestic Violence Project at the Urban Justice Center in New York.

Top dance acts

An afterparty featured two big names in dance music, with Anetha first to take to the stage followed by LSDXOXO.

Paris-based DJ and producer Anetha’s unique blend of trance, techno and hard dance had revellers whooping with joy, bounding up and down and dancing as if their lives depended on it. Her remix of the Vengaboys’ We Like to Party put smiles on everyone’s faces.

Our models are just students – they’re not trained; they may never have been on stage before. For them to master this is a big achievement.”

GRACE DREHER

Berlin-based DJ and producer LSDXOXO is known for his ability to layer mainstream samples with electro, hardcore, and techno and his set didn’t disappoint.

This year’s theme was “Revelation”. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

This year’s show was based on Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time and top designers included Hanro, ERES, Anna Valentine and Altuzarra.

Don’t Walk was founded on the principle of not walking past problems in society, but instead taking action through artistic expression to raise awareness of global issues.

Audience members went wild. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

 

