Classic motorbikes and Hitler’s trophy: Kirkcaldy Motor Club centenary exhibition starts this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A priceless trophy once presented by Adolf Hitler will go on display in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The bronze and marble prize forms part of an impressive exhibition to celebrate Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club’s centenary.

It will stand among three vintage motorbikes and other memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

And visitors can hear the fascinating story of how the 90-centimeter winged messenger of the gods made its way from Germany to Kirkcaldy.

Moving images captured by club members from the 1930s onwards will also play in the town centre museum and art gallery.

Beveridge Park road races and the Murray Walker connection

Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club is well known and once drew top riders from across the UK to its events.

And it became particularly famous for its road races at Beveridge Park.

Club secretary Jake Drummond said it was formed in 1922 from a passion for motors – two, three and four-wheeled.

Speed and competition then added to the enthusiasm.

He said: “The club grew into one of the most prominent multi-discipline clubs in Scotland, mainly as the members could enter any type of event using the same machine and Fifers want their money’s worth!”

Among the popular events were a Saturday hill climb at Dunearn Hill and a social run with ladies.

And a Friday night sprint took place at Donibristle Estate on land governed by the MOD.

Meanwhile, sand races happened on Kirkcaldy’s mile-long beach in the evening if the tide was right.

Races later started in Beveridge Park.

And by 1948, the Kirkcaldy Grand Prix was described as the only motorcycle road race in Scotland.

It attracted Scottish and English riders. And Graham Walker, father of legendary Formula One commentator Murray Walker, commentated for the BBC Home Service.

These road races continued at Beveridge Park until 1988, before moving to Knockhill until 2010.

And the winged messenger trophy was handed over to the winner every year.

It was previously awarded to the fastest German rider at the German Grand Prix.

But in 1937, Hitler presented it to the teammates of “Flying Scotsman” Jimmie Guthrie, who was killed during the competition.

Kirkcaldy Motor Club centenary display includes vintage bikes

Motorbikes on display at Kirkcaldy Galleries include a classic 1929 Norton, a Yamaha TZ750 and a Honda Britain CBR600.

And there is also a Mini Moto sidecar outfit.

Lesley Botton of OnFife said: “Motorbikes in the art gallery? Why not?

“It’s really important to mark this milestone in Kirkcaldy Motor Club’s history.

“The three magnificent bikes are displayed in one room upstairs, along with photos and information about the club’s history.

“This is a short exhibition and I really hope people will venture along to see something different.”

The Kirkcaldy Motor Club’s Centenary Exhibition runs from March 26 to May 8.