Too Good To Go: I saved £17 from my Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse mystery bag – here’s what was inside

This week’s Too Good To Go Bag from Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse was my biggest saving yet – a massive £17. But what did I receive inside it?

On a mission to fight food waste, Too Good To Go is an online app which allows you to connect with local restaurants and shops in your area and stop excess food going to waste.

Having tried a couple of the Polish shops in the area, my Too Good To Go app offered me the chance to save some items from the Balkan Bulgarian Food and Drink Warehouse Store on Old Glamis Road in Dundee.

I’d never heard this new place, so I was intrigued to find out where the exact location of the Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse was, as well as the scale of the place and what food they were offering.

After noticing the desired location in the corner area of a unit alongside a car and body repair shop, I thought this bag was definitely going to be interesting.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

I was amazed to find a range of items in the bag, from frozen foods to dried items that I could enjoy as evening snacks or use for ingredients in cooking.

As this bag was £5 I was hoping I would receive slightly more than usual and the Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse did not disappoint.

I received Coffee Mate, biscuits, two chocolate boxes, beef tomatoes, bulgur wheat, chocolate wafer bars, and a mix of frozen meat including sausages and burgers.

In total there were 13 items in my bag from the warehouse shop and knew this bargain was worth the trip.

General pricing of items

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

Coffee mate: £1.19

Bulgur wheat: £1.19

Biscuits: £1.19

2 x Chocolate wafer bars: £1.70

2 x Chocolate boxes: £3.98

Frozen sausages: £3.49

Frozen burgers: £2.99

3 x Beef tomatoes: £1.95

2 x Sheep burgers: £4.80

Total cost of bag: £5

Total cost of goods: £22.48

Total savings: £17.48

Was it worth it?

I would say it was definitely worth the trip for two reasons. Firstly, the contents of the bag was all very useful and can be used through the week by myself as well as other family members in my house.

Secondly, I thought it was very interesting finding this new location to shop at, and meet locals who are trying to reduce their food waste using this app.

If I was looking to buy food in bulk or try types of Bulgarian food I had never tasted before, I would certainly consider shopping at the Balkan Bulgarian Warehouse.

Having you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

