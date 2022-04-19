Lichties’ bounce boosts Arbroath FC Community Trust’s new generation of fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Lichties are well on board Arbroath’s push for the Premiership.

And with Dick Campbell’s men holding onto the dream of taking the championship title it’s brought bumper interest in the activities of Arbroath FC Community Trust.

A packed out Easter football camp took place at the town’s Seaton Park during the Angus school holidays.

It involved a host of youngsters in fun-filled daily sessions.

Seaton Park murals

And the Seaton Park changing rooms have become a local talking point after being decorated with club murals.

The Arbroath FC crest has been painted on the building, along with the slogans ‘Mon the Lichties and Smokies and Wine.

It’s now a familiar chant on the terraces after a group of fans recorded a Smokies and Wine version of the Neil Diamond classic, Sweet Caroline.

And ahead of the crunch trip to Kilmarnock at the end of this week, young fans are making their own messages of support for the side.

The Community Trust and club are encouraging youngsters to design posters which will be put on the walls of Rugby Park’s away dressing room to inspire the players on Friday night.

“Our togetherness is what has got us all to this unbelievable position,” said the club.

“So we want the school kids of Arbroath to be able show the players and management just how much everyone is right behind them by creating good luck posters of support.”

Posters should be handed in to the club shop in the Abbeygate centre before 4pm on Thursday.

Young fan zone a Gayfield hit

The Trust will soon deliver its 2020/21 end-of-year report.

And it highlights the successful range of initiatives since the body was launched in the midst of the pandemic.

They include the matchday fan zone for youngsters at Gayfield Park.

“This has proved extremely popular and ensured there will be more life-long Lichties now and in the future,” said the Trust.

“And as well as our own football academy we have been asking all community clubs, from grass roots to semi-professional, to join a football pathway.

“This will see clubs working together, with clearer and easier progression points for players who can no longer play at one age group and need to step up to another.”

It’s hoped a framework called the Arbroath Way will create a pioneering model of coaching, development and experience other communities across the country will want to follow.