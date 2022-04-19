Lichties’ bounce boosts Arbroath FC Community Trust’s new generation of fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lichties’ bounce boosts Arbroath FC Community Trust’s new generation of fans

By Graham Brown
April 19 2022, 5.01pm Updated: April 19 2022, 5.23pm
Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed Arbroath FC Community Trust's Easter camp
Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed Arbroath FC Community Trust's Easter camp. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Young Lichties are well on board Arbroath’s push for the Premiership.

And with Dick Campbell’s men holding onto the dream of taking the championship title it’s brought bumper interest in the activities of Arbroath FC Community Trust.

Happy faces at the Easter camp
Happy faces at the Easter camp. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A packed out Easter football camp took place at the town’s Seaton Park during the Angus school holidays.

It involved a host of youngsters in fun-filled daily sessions.

Seaton Park murals

And the Seaton Park changing rooms have become a local talking point after being decorated with club murals.

The Arbroath FC crest has been painted on the building, along with the slogans ‘Mon the Lichties and Smokies and Wine.

Arbroath FC Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie with the new mural at Seaton Park
Arbroath FC Community Trust manager Ryan Beattie with the new mural at Seaton Park. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It’s now a familiar chant on the terraces after a group of fans recorded a Smokies and Wine version of the Neil Diamond classic, Sweet Caroline.

And ahead of the crunch trip to Kilmarnock at the end of this week, young fans are making their own messages of support for the side.

The Community Trust and club are encouraging youngsters to design posters which will be put on the walls of Rugby Park’s away dressing room to inspire the players on Friday night.

Arbroath FC
Shayla Teviotdale enjoyed the Easter camp. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“Our togetherness is what has got us all to this unbelievable position,” said the club.

“So we want the school kids of Arbroath to be able show the players and management just how much everyone is right behind them by creating good luck posters of support.”

Posters should be handed in to the club shop in the Abbeygate centre before 4pm on Thursday.

Arbroath FC
Caleb Yule goes for it at the Easter holiday camp. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Young fan zone a Gayfield hit

The Trust will soon deliver its 2020/21 end-of-year report.

And it highlights the successful range of initiatives since the body was launched in the midst of the pandemic.

They include the matchday fan zone for youngsters at Gayfield Park.

“This has proved extremely popular and ensured there will be more life-long Lichties now and in the future,” said the Trust.

Arbroath Easter camp
Lelland Skerratt gets stuck into some rugby training at the community trust camp. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“And as well as our own football academy we have been asking all community clubs, from grass roots to semi-professional, to join a football pathway.

“This will see clubs working together, with clearer and easier progression points for players who can no longer play at one age group and need to step up to another.”

It’s hoped a framework called the Arbroath Way will create a pioneering model of coaching, development and experience other communities across the country will want to follow.

