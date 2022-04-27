Covid Scotland: Shielding list is set to be scrapped – what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Covid Scotland: Shielding list is set to be scrapped – what you need to know

By Cara Forrester
April 27 2022, 1.13pm
Post Thumbnail

Shielding was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic to protect those at highest risk of severe illness from Covid.

But this week, the Scottish Government has announced plans to scrap the shielding, or ‘Highest Risk List’ as it’s now known.

So if you’re immunosuppressed or live with someone who is – what do you need to know about the change?

The shielding list is to end.

The Highest Risk List – formerly known as the Shielding List – will end on 31 May.

Why are they ending the list?

The Scottish Government say it’s as a result of the success of the vaccination programme and the introduction of new treatments for Covid.

The decision’s been taken following a review of growing clinical evidence by a team of specialists.

That evidence shows for the vast majority of those on the list, the risk of hospitalisation or death from Covid has been significantly reduced.

Vaccinations have lowered risk for those on the shielding list.

It also clearly shows the majority of people who have been on the Highest Risk List no longer need to consider themselves at any significantly higher risk.

What does that mean for shielders?

If you’re currently on the list, you can expect a letter from the Chief Medical Officer to advise you of the change.

It will also sign-post you to ongoing support should you need it.

Those on the list will receive a letter.

The NHS will continue to contact people who’re eligible for priority vaccinations or new treatments.

But the list won’t be used for that anymore as it was previously.

What’s the current advice for the shielding list?

The clinical advice for those on the Highest Risk List is to follow the same guidance as everyone else in Scotland.

Unless you’re specifically advised otherwise by your own GP or clinician.

What about the immunosuppressed?

If you’re immunosuppressed, or have some reduced immunity, you’re likely to need general protection from a range of infections as well as Covid.

Dr John Harden, Deputy National Clinical Director, explains support is still in place for that small number of people.

“We will publish separate advice for this group,” he says.

An identification process will also give a list of those who need additional advice in future should it be needed.

What wellbeing support is still available?

Wellbeing support is also available for those on the list.

This includes:

