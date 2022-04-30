Armed police lock down Perth street as man arrested By Emma Duncan April 30 2022, 12.06pm Updated: April 30 2022, 2.29pm A man has been arrested following an incident in Perth on Saturday morning. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Perth Police Scotland More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing Ciaran Reilly: Football tournament and family fun day in memory of much-loved Fife footballer April 30 2022 Health & Wellbeing Fife doctor struck off for serious misconduct April 29 2022 Premium Content Schools ‘Teachers don’t feel safe’: Pupils and staff will be allowed to attend school with mild Covid symptoms April 28 20221 More from The Courier Dundee street sealed off as roof tiles fall from building Eve Muirhead wins World Mixed Doubles curling with Bobby Lammie to complete full set of gold medals Ocean Colour Scene: An evening with Simon and Oscar in Dundee Campervan destroyed after bursting into flames on A92 in Fife Premium Content Military fitness: Brace yourself for beach bootcamp Man reported after lorry hits railway bridge in Broughty Ferry Premium Content