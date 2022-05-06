Don’t miss the last tickets to see Twin Atlantic at Perth Festival of the Arts!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Get your tickets to see Scottish rock band Twin Atlantic this month. They’re set to take to the main stage of the Perth Festival of the Arts!

Twin Atlantic is on a roll. Tickets for the 10-year anniversary tour of the Scottish rock band’s sophomore album, ‘Free’ are selling fast. In fact, their May 12 gig at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow is already sold out.

But don’t worry. If you can’t catch Twin Atlantic on their upcoming tour dates, you can also see them headline this year’s Perth Festival of the Arts on May 27!

The headline show in Perth Concert Hall comes after the band’s latest album, ‘Transparency’ was released last January, and the video for their single, ‘Get Famous’ was unveiled.

Twin Atlantic’s ‘Transparency’ released during pandemic

Not bad at all, considering how frontman Sam McTrusty struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as a new dad and husband to a nurse working in Covid wards. He was running only on two hours of sleep every day. He was also so stressed he was prescribed medication that almost stopped him from singing because his jaw clamped up.

After the challenges put in front of everyone in 2020 and 2021, I did what I’ve always done in moments of turmoil, stress or anxiety and started to write songs. It slowly evolved into an album and something we feel puts a new stamp on our band which really excites us.

Sam collaborated on most of the songs with his friend and mentor, Garret ‘Jacknife’ Lee, who has worked with music icons like U2, The Killers and Taylor Swift. Sam considered his transatlantic Facetime sessions with the LA-based Jacknife a godsend, serving as inspiration for the song, ‘Keep Your Head Up’.

It’s about male friendship, not a subject you hear often in songs. Jacknife and I leaned on each other in lockdown. In normal circumstances, I hope someone would have taken me out and after too many drinks, asked me what was wrong. Men don’t discuss their feelings enough. I’m proud that I wrote about two men just talking. That’s how this all started and why the album is called Transparency.

Perth Festival of the Arts: all you need to know

Like Twin Atlantic, the annual Perth Festival of the Arts is celebrating its own milestones. It will return this May for its first fully live festival since the pandemic and it will mark its 50th anniversary!

That’s why organisers went all out this year, treating guests to around 40 events spread over the 12-day festival between May 19 and 28. Aside from Twin Atlantic’s rock concert, guests can look forward to Simon Amstell’s stand-up comedy act ‘Spirit Hole’, performances of ‘Friends! The Musical Parody’, and arTay, one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary Scottish art.

Buy your tickets to see Twin Atlantic at the Perth Festival of Arts on May 27 at the Perth Concert Hall.