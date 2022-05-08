‘This person has a heart of gold’ – Arbroath man thanks stranger who drove him to hospital following High Street seizure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath man has shown his gratitude to the stranger with a ‘heart of gold’ who drove him to hospital after he had a seizure on the town’s High Street.

Alexander Gur was going to pick up his medication on Wednesday when he was struck by a sudden seizure – something he’s been dealing with for the past six years.

The seizure forced him to stop in the middle of the street and soon a small group of strangers approached him, asking if he needed help.

‘I couldn’t walk any further’

The 40-year-old said: “I was having a seizure, which I get fairly frequently due to a psychological condition that I have.

“I just felt like couldn’t walk any further.

“I felt so ill that I just sort of just sat down. Some people nearby could tell that I didn’t feel well and a few of them stopped by me.

“One lady, she was walking with her daughter-in-law, called me an ambulance and said she’d wait for me.

“After that everything gets a big vague – I was in a complete trance.

“I kept going in and out of consciousness and I’m not sure what happened – if the ambulance was taking too long or something – but she decided to drive me to the hospital herself.”

‘What she did was really nice’

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, dropped Alexander off at Arbroath Royal Infirmary for treatment.

She walked into the hospital with him and made sure that he would receive care before leaving.

The act of kindness left Alexander amazed and he reached out to the woman via Facebook to say thank you.

He added: “What she did was really nice.

“God forbid, if that was ever to happen to me again I hope that people would do the exact same thing.

“Also, if it was ever to happen to someone else I would do the same thing myself. It’s just really nice.

“This person has a heart of gold and was able to take me all the way to Arbroath Royal Infirmary.

“My heart melts knowing that there are such wonderful citizens in our society.”