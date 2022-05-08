‘This person has a heart of gold’ – Arbroath man thanks stranger who drove him to hospital following High Street seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘This person has a heart of gold’ – Arbroath man thanks stranger who drove him to hospital following High Street seizure

By Matteo Bell
May 8 2022, 6.50pm
Alexander Gur.
Alexander Gur.

An Arbroath man has shown his gratitude to the stranger with a ‘heart of gold’ who drove him to hospital after he had a seizure on the town’s High Street.

Alexander Gur was going to pick up his medication on Wednesday when he was struck by a sudden seizure – something he’s been dealing with for the past six years.

The seizure forced him to stop in the middle of the street and soon a small group of strangers approached him, asking if he needed help.

‘I couldn’t walk any further’

The 40-year-old said: “I was having a seizure, which I get fairly frequently due to a psychological condition that I have.

“I just felt like couldn’t walk any further.

Alexander Gur on the Arbroath High Street where he took ill.

“I felt so ill that I just sort of just sat down. Some people nearby could tell that I didn’t feel well and a few of them stopped by me.

“One lady, she was walking with her daughter-in-law, called me an ambulance and said she’d wait for me.

“After that everything gets a big vague – I was in a complete trance.

“I kept going in and out of consciousness and I’m not sure what happened – if the ambulance was taking too long or something – but she decided to drive me to the hospital herself.”

‘What she did was really nice’

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, dropped Alexander off at Arbroath Royal Infirmary for treatment.

She walked into the hospital with him and made sure that he would receive care before leaving.

Alexander was amazed by the stranger’s kindness.

The act of kindness left Alexander amazed and he reached out to the woman via Facebook to say thank you.

He added: “What she did was really nice.

“God forbid, if that was ever to happen to me again I hope that people would do the exact same thing.

“Also, if it was ever to happen to someone else I would do the same thing myself. It’s just really nice.

“This person has a heart of gold and was able to take me all the way to Arbroath Royal Infirmary.

“My heart melts knowing that there are such wonderful citizens in our society.”

