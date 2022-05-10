The Gaspee Affair: Fife man whose actions helped trigger the American War of Independence to be honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

The Gaspee Affair: Fife man whose actions helped trigger the American War of Independence to be honoured

By Claire Warrender
May 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 10 2022, 8.41am
The plaque will describe the Gaspee Affair and Fife man William Duddingston
Graham Johnston and Carol Birrell of Elie and Earlsferry History Society with a memorial board, which will be unveiled next month.

A Fife community is preparing to commemorate a local man whose actions sparked the American War of Independence.

Earlsferry-born William Duddingston was captain of British revenue boat The Gaspee when it was attacked and destroyed by rebels in Rhode Island in 1772.

The crew had been trying to enforce unpopular British customs laws which then applied to the USA’s eastern states.

A painting called The Burning of the Gaspee by Charles DeWolf Bromway 1892.
A painting called The Burning of the Gaspee by Charles DeWolf Bromway 1892. Earleferry. Supplied by Elie and Earlsferry History Society.

Known as The Gaspee Affair, the battle was the first skirmish of the war, pre-dating the more famous Boston Tea Party by over a year.

And it had the effect of uniting the entire eastern seaboard against the British Crown.

The pivotal event is commemorated with a huge parade and effigy burning in Rhode Island every year.

However, there is nothing to mark Duddingston’s role back home in Fife.

Now Elie and Earsferry History Society plans to change that by unveiling a plaque in honour of the Rear Admiral on the 250th anniversary of the incident.

Society chairman Graham Johnston said: “It was a very significant event but hardly anybody knows about it here.

“I was absolutely staggered when I found out about it.”

The Gaspee was lured and attacked

William Duddingston was born in the parish of Kilconquhar in 1740 and was the third son of 14 children.

He served as a merchant seaman on the Fife coast but by 1759 he is described as a Royal Navy Lieutenant.

Duddingston was given command of HMS Gaspee in 1768 and was ordered to go to Rhode Island four years later.

The role was to patrol the waters to prevent smuggling of contraband goods.

But in 1772, as The Gaspee gave chase to an American sloop, it was lured into the shallows and attacked. The crew was taken prisoner.

Duddingston and his men were eventually released and he continued with his career.

And when he retired in 1805, he bought the now-demolished Earlsferry House.

Duddingston is buried in nearby Elie churchyard.

Rhode Island celebrates ‘Gaspee Day’

Graham said there had been simmering resentment towards The Gaspee among Rhode Islanders.

“The crew was awarded a percentage of the goods seized and seizures were often a little over-zealous,” he said.

“The Rhode Islanders to this day celebrate ‘Gaspee Day’ enthusiastically.”

Every year there is a series of events, culminating in a Gaspee Day parade and a symbolic burning of an effigy of the customs boat.

Colonial groups from across the state take part in an effort to preserve their revolutionary history.

Graham believes it is important to also mark the historic event in Duddingston’s home town.

However, the commemoration will be much more low-key than in Rhode Island.

A film depicting the event will be shown in Elie church hall during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

And on June 11, the history society will hold a ceremony on Earlsferry High Street, where a plaque commemorating the Gaspee incident and its Fife roots will be unveiled at 11.30am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier