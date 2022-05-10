WATCH: Young people lend voices to pioneering Angus domestic abuse project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus young people have created pioneering animations to help others trapped in the grip of domestic abuse.

They have been involved “every step of the way” in an Angus Women’s Aid project which it is hoped will help encourage others to speak out.

And the powerful pieces received their premiere at an Arbroath event on Tuesday.

The hope is that they will now be shared widely by schools, youth groups – and young people themselves.

Angus Women’s Aid has been providing critical, specialist services to women, children and young people for 44 years.

But during the pandemic it has witnessed the devastating impact lockdown has had on women and children unable to escape hostile domestic situations.

It prompted the organisation to use the voices of under-18s to directly get the message across.

Their personal experiences have voiced the new animations.

One is aimed at younger children, the other teenagers who may find themselves caught in an abusive early relationship.

“Many children, young people and families suffered in silence during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and through subsequent restrictions,” says the organisation.

“And they continue to do so in the aftermath, too afraid to speak out and get help.

“We have young people whose mental health is absolutely in tatters.

“And the longer it has gone on, the harder it has become for them,” says AWA.

“We are a 365-days-a-year service. We didn’t close because lockdown came in.”

Through its Aware programme the organisation works with under-18s in the Angus area.

They have experienced or are still experiencing domestic abuse either at home or in their own relationship.

“We wanted to co-produce domestic abuse animation pieces with children and young people in the service and with an animation company,” says AWA.

“And the young people involved have been absolutely amazing.

“Every step of the way they were involved in what language should be used.

“The messages have come directly from children and young people keen to reach out to others to let them know they are not alone and there is support out there locally.”

“Animations like these have never been done before.

“They will highlight to children and young people some of the ways they experience domestic abuse, its impact and will direct them to Aware for support.”

A ‘pledge tree’ was a feature of the launch event for those seeing the animations for the first time.

“We wanted to encourage people to pledge to do something to ensure these new resources get out, and that children and young people in Angus are safe,” says AWA.

The free and confidential Aware service can be reached on 01241 439437.