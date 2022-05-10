WATCH: Young people lend voices to pioneering Angus domestic abuse project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Young people lend voices to pioneering Angus domestic abuse project

By Graham Brown
May 10 2022, 5.39pm Updated: May 10 2022, 6.07pm

Angus young people have created pioneering animations to help others trapped in the grip of domestic abuse.

They have been involved “every step of the way” in an Angus Women’s Aid project which it is hoped will help encourage others to speak out.

And the powerful pieces received their premiere at an Arbroath event on Tuesday.

The hope is that they will now be shared widely by schools, youth groups – and young people themselves.

Angus Women's Aid team members at the Webster Theatre animations launch event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Angus Women’s Aid has been providing critical, specialist services to women, children and young people for 44 years.

But during the pandemic it has witnessed the devastating impact lockdown has had on women and children unable to escape hostile domestic situations.

It prompted the organisation to use the voices of under-18s to directly get the message across.

Their personal experiences have voiced the new animations.

One is aimed at younger children, the other teenagers who may find themselves caught in an abusive early relationship.

“Many children, young people and families suffered in silence during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and through subsequent restrictions,” says the organisation.

“And they continue to do so in the aftermath, too afraid to speak out and get help.

“We have young people whose mental health is absolutely in tatters.

“And the longer it has gone on, the harder it has become for them,” says AWA.

Susie Clark, Jody Docherty and Maxine Linton with a pledge tree which was part of the launch event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
“We are a 365-days-a-year service. We didn’t close because lockdown came in.”

Through its Aware programme the organisation works with under-18s in the Angus area.

They have experienced or are still experiencing domestic abuse either at home or in their own relationship.

“We wanted to co-produce domestic abuse animation pieces with children and young people in the service and with an animation company,” says AWA.

“And the young people involved have been absolutely amazing.

“Every step of the way they were involved in what language should be used.

Jasprit Jandoo of Angus Women's Aid with the pledge tree. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
“The messages have come directly from children and young people keen to reach out to others to let them know they are not alone and there is support out there locally.”

“Animations like these have never been done before.

“They will highlight to children and young people some of the ways they experience domestic abuse, its impact and will direct them to Aware for support.”

A ‘pledge tree’ was a feature of the launch event for those seeing the animations for the first time.

“We wanted to encourage people to pledge to do something to ensure these new resources get out, and that children and young people in Angus are safe,” says AWA.

The free and confidential Aware service can be reached on 01241 439437.

