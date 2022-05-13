Lib Dems hold the key as Fife Council coalition talks continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council coalition talks are continuing as parties jockey for position in the formation of a new administration.

And it’s the Liberal Democrats who hold the key to the kingdom.

Both the SNP and Labour are talking to the region’s third biggest cohort.

But it is unlikely any agreement will be struck until next week.

The SNP hailed its best ever result in Fife after last Friday’s election count, finishing with 34 seats.

However, while the party fell just four short of an overall majority it is far from certain it will form part of the council’s ruling group.

SNP members won’t work with the Conservatives.

And Labour has ruled out a formal deal with the SNP.

The only group both sides will work with is the Lib Dems.

Options for forming a Fife Council administration

Labour has 20 councillors, the Liberal Democrats 13 and Conservatives eight.

SNP leader David Alexander has already expressed a desire to strike a deal with another party.

He described a minority administration in a region the size of Fife as “unhealthy”.

But an agreement with the Lib Dems would provide the required majority.

However, Labour would also need the Conservatives’ help and could agree a three-way union to keep the SNP out of power.

Or a third option is an alliance between all four parties.

Talks will continue over the weekend and into next week.

But it is hoped final decisions will be made before Thursday’s full Fife Council meeting.

That’s when councillors will elect a provost and other office bearers.

The SNP and Labour signed a power-sharing agreement after the 2017 local government election.

That meant there were two council leaders of equal standing.

SNP take control elsewhere

Other councils in Courier country have already formed their administrations.

In Dundee, the SNP took majority control after winning 15 of the 29 seats.

In Perth, the SNP is forming a minority administration with support from four independent councillors.

Meanwhile, the SNP has also struck a deal with independents in Angus to take charge there.