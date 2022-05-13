Lib Dems hold the key as Fife Council coalition talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems hold the key as Fife Council coalition talks continue

By Claire Warrender
May 13 2022, 2.45pm
David Ross, left, is involved in Fife Council coalition talks.
Fife Labour leader David Ross was re-elected in Kirkcaldy North. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Fife Council coalition talks are continuing as parties jockey for position in the formation of a new administration.

And it’s the Liberal Democrats who hold the key to the kingdom.

Both the SNP and Labour are talking to the region’s third biggest cohort.

But it is unlikely any agreement will be struck until next week.

The SNP hailed its best ever result on Fife Council but coalition talks continue.

The SNP hailed its best ever result in Fife after last Friday’s election count, finishing with 34 seats.

However, while the party fell just four short of an overall majority it is far from certain it will form part of the council’s ruling group.

SNP members won’t work with the Conservatives.

And Labour has ruled out a formal deal with the SNP.

The only group both sides will work with is the Lib Dems.

Options for forming a Fife Council administration

Labour has 20 councillors, the Liberal Democrats 13 and Conservatives eight.

SNP leader David Alexander has already expressed a desire to strike a deal with another party.

He described a minority administration in a region the size of Fife as “unhealthy”.

But an agreement with the Lib Dems would provide the required majority.

Councillor Jonny Tepp, second right, is leading Fife Council coalition talks for the Lib Dems. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

However, Labour would also need the Conservatives’ help and could agree a three-way union to keep the SNP out of power.

Or a third option is an alliance between all four parties.

Talks will continue over the weekend and into next week.

But it is hoped final decisions will be made before Thursday’s full Fife Council meeting.

That’s when councillors will elect a provost and other office bearers.

The SNP and Labour signed a power-sharing agreement after the 2017 local government election.

That meant there were two council leaders of equal standing.

SNP take control elsewhere

Other councils in Courier country have already formed their administrations.

In Dundee, the SNP took majority control after winning 15 of the 29 seats.

In Perth, the SNP is forming a minority administration with support from four independent councillors.

Meanwhile, the SNP has also struck a deal with independents in Angus to take charge there.

