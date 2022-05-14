Firefighters called to car fire near Kelty after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has reportedly burst into flames after a crash with a wall near Kelty in Fife.

The crash is understood to have happened at around 8pm on Saturday on Knockhill Road.

Emergency services have been called to the scene but it is not clear if anyone has been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at a car fire in Kelty.

“We have sent one appliance to the scene.

“We are still awaiting further information.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.