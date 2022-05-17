We have opened our stories for comments – and look forward to you joining the chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We have opened our stories for comments – and look forward to you joining the chat

By Graham Huband
May 17 2022, 9.26am Updated: May 17 2022, 9.27am
Our new commenting feature encourages readers to share their views and interact with our journalists.

Our journalism, at its most effective best, is a conversation not a lecture.

It is powerful precisely because it harnesses the incredible energy of public debate on the issues that matter most to people’s everyday lives.

At the heart of all we do is a desire to inform, to entertain and to help, to seek the truth and campaign for change on behalf of our communities.

How can we do that unless we understand what people need to know, how they view the big issues of the day, what injustices they are suffering?

That has always been the case and is why, as a regional title, The Courier is rooted in the places we cover, our journalists based in communities and always engaged and alert to what is happening around them.

It has also for generations been one of the roles of the letters page in our printed edition.

But of all the opportunities the internet has opened to build on that work, the ability to hold those conversations directly with far more people is among the most appealing.

That is why we are delighted to be introducing an exciting new commenting feature to the site.

The Courier’s comments system allows you to join the conversation

The sharper-eyed among you will have spotted some changes as we tried it out – tags appearing on articles to show there is an active conversation or the small bell symbol for notifications.

Others may have been among the very first to have joined these informed debates.

The great news is that we are now ready to invite more readers to engage with us and our journalists directly on a growing range of content.

It is very simple to secure your place in this conversation – you will find full details here about how to sign up and how to make the best of the tools the system has to offer.

For example, you can keep tabs on the chats, journalists and commenters that interest you most and show your approval – or otherwise – of what others have to say.

Our new forum will allow you to be part of the conversation on issues that matter to you.

We have also carefully designed the forum to help make it a welcoming arena that encourages constructive, polite debate.

Most of us enjoy a sensible and informed chat about important topics – the chance to hear and learn from a range of people with different opinions greatly benefits us collectively.

Readers have a wealth of personal insights, specialist knowledge and experience to share, all of which feed into the reporting that we do and help to forge positive change.

Maybe there is a question that you think an article should have addressed but hasn’t, another perspective on a story that needs to be explored.

Creating a welcoming comments area that allows people to speak freely

On some sites however, a vocal minority who rely on offensive, bullying, foul-mouthed ranting to push their agendas have made going “below the line” an unattractive idea.

The takeover of one of the world’s biggest social media platforms by the globe’s richest man has also thrown the spotlight back on the issue of just how “free” speech should be.

Making The Courier somewhere you can rely on finding a better atmosphere – without stifling a robust debate in which people can freely speak their minds – has therefore been a big part of our planning.

We are confident that between our moderation tools and your good judgment, we can create something that bucks the trend and becomes an example for others to follow.

I look forward to finding out what you have to say – including no doubt about what I’ve written here!

