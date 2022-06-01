Perform in Perth volunteers ‘thrilled’ to be recognised with the Queen’s highest honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perform in Perth volunteers ‘thrilled’ to be recognised with the Queen’s highest honour

By Claire Warrender
June 1 2022, 10.30pm
Volunteers from Perform in Perth given award for their service.
Perform in Perth volunteers celebrated their honour at the George Hotel. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

The people behind the scenes at Perthshire’s annual music festival have been honoured by the Queen in her jubilee year.

Perform in Perth volunteers are celebrating with The Queens Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour a voluntary group can receive.

The group organises a huge programme involving as many as 2,800 performers over 12 days every year.

And they have been doing it for 100 years.

Festival secretary Eileen Waterson said: “Our volunteers are thrilled to have been recognised for their work.

“It is a particular honour in the Platinum Jubilee year.”

Long-serving volunteers

Those honoured include selectors, stewards, programme sellers, fundraisers and those who promote the event.

One of them is minutes secretary Wilma Malcolm, who has been volunteering for Perform in Perth for nearly 60 years.

Eileen said: “Wilma started as a steward in her teens in 1963 and has continued to volunteer ever since.

Carmen Siembida, from Tulloch Primary, performs in this year’s event. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“She was first elected to be a committee member in 1981, serving for many years as treasurer.

“Wilma continues to make a huge contribution to the day to day running of the festival, often taking the role of adjudicator’s steward or helping with IT in the festival office.”

Many of the volunteers are music teachers from Perth and Kinross Instrumental Music Service.

And not only do they promote the festival to their pupils, but they make sure instruments are delivered to venues and also help run the competition.

Perform in Perth volunteers ‘selfless and dedicated’

Perform in Perth is one of 244 groups across the UK to be honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie, sent his congratulations.

And he said: “It is a great reflection on Perth and Kinross that we have such dedicated people as these volunteers in our community, prepared to give so generously of their time to prepare and run the music festival.

“The Perform in Perth volunteers are hard-working, modest, selfless people, leaders who inspire our young people by providing an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“For 100 years they have encouraged and nurtured mainly children, but not exclusively, with music and the performing arts.”

Tags

Conversation

