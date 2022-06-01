How to nominate someone for an honour from the Queen and what the different awards are

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to nominate someone for an honour from the Queen and what the different awards are

By Cheryl Peebles
June 1 2022, 10.35pm
An OBE is among the awards anyone can be nominated for.
Ever wondered how to nominate someone for an honour from the Queen?

And what’s the difference between an OBE, CBE and a BEM?

Anyone can nominate someone they think deserves inclusion in Her Majesty’s birthday or New Year’s honours list.

Here we explain how to do that and the different types of award that may be granted.

How to nominate someone for an honour

Honours recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and can be given to people who have made change or whose work has brought distinction to British life or enhanced the UK’s reputation in their field.

You can make a nomination online or by sending a nomination form to the Honours and Appointments Secretariat at the Cabinet Office.

Nominators must write a detailed description of why their nominee deserves an award and what difference their contribution has made. Tips on writing a nomination are available on the government website.

Two supporting letters are also needed from people who know the nominee personally.

An awards committee will then decide whether to endorse the recommendation and, if successful, it will determine which award is given. Its recommendations go to the Prime Minister then the Queen.

Nominees will be checked to ensure they’re suitable for an honour, possibly including checks by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Television presenter Sue Barker was made a CBE at Windsor Castle in February for services to sport, broadcasting and charity. Picture Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

What are people honoured for?

Achievements awards can be made for include:

  • making a difference to their community or field of work
  • enhancing Britain’s reputation
  • long-term voluntary service
  • innovation and entrepreneurship
  • changing things, with an emphasis on achievement
  • improving life for people less able to help themselves
  • displaying moral courage

They can be given to those in the fields including community, voluntary and local services, arts and media, health, sport, education, science and technology, business and the economy and civil or political service.

Types of award

Companion of Honour – for major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government over a long period of time.

Knight or Dame – for major contribution, usually at national level, seen as inspirational and significant, requiring commitment over a long period of time.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) – for a prominent but lesser role at national level, or leading role at regional level. Also for distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) – for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) – for an outstanding achievement or service to the community, with long-term, significant impact and standing out as an example to others.

British Empire Medal (BEM) – for hands-on service to the local community, such as long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has made a significant difference.

Royal Victorian Order (RVO) – given by the Queen, usually to people who have helped her personally, like members of the Royal household staff or British ambassadors.

Order of the Bath – only for senior civil servants and military officers

Order of St Michael and St George – only for diplomats and people serving the UK abroad

Former Spice Girl Mel B was made an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire.

How are awards given?

Honours lists are published on the Queen’s official birthday in June and at New Year then awards are given.

The recipient will be notified by letter in advance but must keep their award secret until the list is published.

They will be invited to an investiture ceremony by the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood which is a department of the Royal Household.

Investitures are usually held at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or the Palace of Holyrood House, and awards presented by the Queen or a member of the Royal Family.

British Empire Medals are presented by Lord-Lieutenants – local representatives of the Queen – and recipients will be invited to a royal garden party.

