A look back at Jubilee celebrations across Tayside and Fife By Gemma Bibby June 2 2022, 10.41am Updated: June 2 2022, 11.10am

This year, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. We've had a dig through our archives for a look back at the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees including the Queen's visits to Courier country as part of the celebrations. Silver Jubilee In 1977, celebrating 25 years of service, the Queen visited Dundee and Perth as part of her Silver Jubilee engagements. Crowds gather to greet the Queen during her visit to Dundee in 1977. (C) DCT Queen Elizabeth II meets the public in Dundee. (C)DCT The Queen visits the rehabilitation and skill centre in Dundee. (C)DCT Children perform during the Queen's visit to Dundee. (C)DCT The Queen at Bell's Sports Centre during her visit to Perth in 1977. (C)DCT The Queen meets members of the public in Perth. (C)DCT Golden Jubilee Celebrating 50 years of service, the Golden Jubilee took place in 2002 with many street parties and public celebrations. Cadet John Ford from Auchtermuchty Squadron Air Training Corps at the Golden Jubilee beacon on East Lomond. Bellfield Nursery School, Dundee, held a garden party and balloon race to celebrate the Queens Golden Jubilee. Celebrating the Golden Jubilee are from left – Jason Sellars, Tony Sellars, John Whyte and Splash the Clown ready to rock at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. St Mary’s Primary School in Dundee had planned to hold a Jubilee party in the playground but bad weather put pay to that. Instead they showed off their handmade crowns in the hall. The Queen meets the public with Lord Provost John Letford in Dundee City Square as part of her Golden Jubilee tour. Craigclowan School, Perth, celebrated with a Golden Jubilee Sports Day. Dundonians got into the party spirit at the weekend with a series of events to mark the Queen’s Golden Jubilee taking place across the city. Brian Smith from Charleston flies the flag for the Twa Semis dance group in the City Square Celebrating the Golden Jubilee The Reh-Tam players set to entertain shoppers at The Wellgate Centre in Dundee. Springfield staged its first gala celebration in many years with a special Golden Jubilee event in Arthur Park yesterday. Sisters (from left) Andrea, Emma and Laura Christie, who took part in the fancy dress. Diamond Jubliee 2012 marked 60 years of service and a variety of Diamond Jubilee celebrations took place across Courier country. RAF Leuchars Diamond Jubilee Airshow. Enjoying the airshow, despite the noise (check out the ear defenders) were this trio of plane fans, (left to right) Jack McLean, age 7, Harry McLean, age 4 and Matthew Leitch. Pupils at Lathallan School, Johnshaven, celebrate the occasion. Pictured at Innerleithen Way, Perth where local residents held a Diamond Jubilee street party with various games, food and a party atmosphere to celebrate the Queen’s 60 years on the throne. Pupils from Craigowl Primary School celebrating the Jubilee celebration. St Andrew’s Girls’ Brigade celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. Mill O’ Mains Pavilion Diamond Jubilee party – Sharon Sullivan, Pauline Fleming and Anne McGivney get into the spirit. Fleming Gardens Tenants Association party, Dundee – Edyn Ann Greig, Anne Burns and Rebecca Stewart with a furry friend. The children and leaders from Northmuir Primary School pre-school class in Kirriemuir enjoyed a Diamond Jubilee day out to Kirrie Hill. If you want to get ahead. . . the jubilee hat parade at St Madoes Primary School. From left – Lola Doig, Aedan Doig, Jules Williams, Matthew Glen, Nairn Lowe and Kirstin Wann. Rainbows and Brownies at Dundee’s ninth annual Lord Provost’s Youth Parade which doubled up as a Diamond Jubilee celebration. Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Scone Palace, Perth. 8 month old, Scarlett Glen (from Liff, Dundee) in a Union flag outfit enjoying the day. Calum Barham, Jessica Murdoch, April Barham, Elliot Wood, Betsy Wood and Patrick Wood enjoy the Diamond Jubilee Tea in Laurencekirk Inchture Primary School, some of the pupils from the Jubilee party having an audience with Her Majesty herself …..well, Noeleen Ogg the drama teacher. Invergowrie Diamond Jubilee Lunch – organisers Karen Byrne and Karen Robertson with Muriel Douglas as HRH and Heather McDonald. A service of dedication was held to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee at Arbroath Abbey. Music for the service was provided by the Arbroath Instrumental Band. At Scone Palace Catherine Falconer makes special preparations for the Jubilee celebrations. Diamond Jubilee Party in Balgowan. Michelle Cross and Darcy McDermott (10) came dressed for the occasion. Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie. Sisters (left to right) Isobella Dunphie (3) Kate Dunphie (4) and Lottie Dunphie (3). The girls had their make up done especially for the event. Queen’s Diamond Jubilee events in Perth, The Perth Kilt Run. Queen’s Diamond Jubilee events in Perth, 1,000 pipers parade. Pictured, the pipers parade along Tay Street surrounded by huge crowds. Queen’s Diamond Jubilee events in Perth. Pictured, visitors from Aschaffenburg, Perth’s twin city in Germany, (left to right) Kim Wachter (10), Tina Dorner, Elke Paulson and Heiko Wachter. Queen’s Diamond Jubilee events in Perth. Amanda Evans (of Murthly) waves her Union flag proudly during the events. Ancrum Primary School, Dundee, Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations for P1, 2, 3. Diamond Jubilee celebrations – The over-50s Ladies of Ardler Community Centre, Dundee, at their party. Diamond Jubilee celebrations – Mrs Cox, head teacher of St Vincent's Primary School, Dundee is dressed as the Queen and is pictured with the Jubilee Entertainers who are a mix of kids from all the primary classes at the school. Inverbrothock Primary School, Arbroath. Diamond Jubilee party with Lord Lieutenant. Pictured, at the front left is Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne and right is Vibeke Bruland (Parent Committee member) with the special cake. We look forward to seeing this weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.