New £700k Fife business units will create 25 jobs

By Gavin Harper
June 14 2022, 5.55am Updated: June 14 2022, 8.38am
New business units created in Levenmouth thanks to more than £700,000 funding will create about 25 new jobs.

The funding has come from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, with seven new units – totalling 753sq m – being created.

Around 25 jobs are expected to be created as a direct result of the new units.

Construction itself is estimated to create at least 26 additional positions.

A ‘clear illustration’ of commitments

Fife Council’s economic development service manager Pamela Stevenson said the new units will complement Levenmouth’s existing business base.

It will, she added, benefit businesses who wish to locate to the area and benefit from the enhanced rail accessibility.

“This project is a clear illustration of the economic development commitments to and within Mid Fife,” Ms Stevenson said.

 

“It provides opportunity for existing and new business growth, which in time will create additional jobs and skills.

“This will help to ensure that business occupiers will benefit from sustainable travel options for visitors and staff in addition to assisting in increasing use of the railway line itself.”

Located less than a mile from the proposed Cameron Bridge rail station, the new business park also provides an opportunity for businesses to increase sustainable travel patterns.

It will encourage higher patronage by public transport, or on foot.

Applications to fund are welcome

The Levenmouth Reconnected Programme is welcoming applications for grant funding for proposed projects that support the four key grant themes.

Those are opportunities for all, inclusive jobs and growth, thriving places, and community led services.

Projects must also “maximise the economic and social value” of the re-opened rail link to Leven to the communities of the Levenmouth area.

The old disused track is being replaced.

The second round of applications for large grant funding is ongoing and these are being assessed.

Applications for the fund’s small grants scheme can be submitted at any time.

Applicants can apply for a maximum of 90% of an eligible project’s total costs of no more than £5,000.

Applications can also be made for up to £5,000 towards the cost of larger eligible projects.

