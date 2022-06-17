Top 10 things to do in Angus in July to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

July is an event-filled month in Angus as the county joins Scotland’s Year of Stories celebrations.

The festivities honour the tales that were inspired by, written and created in Scotland, from those shared by local folk to those that have reached the far corners of the globe.

To champion local stories, organisers have prepared a packed programme for everyone to enjoy. So there’s plenty of things to do in Angus in July for aspiring writers, bookworms on the hunt for the latest story to devour, or even families looking to do something fun together this summer.

Whatever your story, we’ve got you covered on what’s on at this year’s festival and how you can join in all the fun!

Friday 8 July – Author event with Jess Smith

Be inspired by Scottish author, Jess Smith who has written numerous books about her nomadic life as a child, living in a bus with her parents and seven sisters. You’ll get to know the traditions of travelling people and find out insights into their wandering families.

Fridays 8, 15, 22 July – The Great Summer Storytelling Search

Bring the whole family to Glamis Castle for a host of things to do in Angus in July, including the Great Summer Storytelling Search. You’ll scour the grounds for story clues while enjoying songs and surprises (hint: one involves an elephant appearance)!

Saturday 9 to Sunday 10 July – Scottish Transport Extravaganza

Car fanatics and history buffs alike are sure to get a kick out of the Scottish Transport Extravaganza on the grounds of Glamis Castle. See how transport has evolved through the years as you get up close and personal with vintage and classic vehicles that will be on display. On the side, enjoy a programme of entertainment or browse through a host of trade stalls.

Tuesday 12 July – Author event with Polly Pullar

Enjoy a free BBQ with Polly Pullar and ask the well-known wildlife rehabilitator all about her stories. For sure, she’ll spill details on how she rescues wild animals and nurses them back to health before releasing them to their natural habitat near her Highland Perthshire home.

Friday 15 July – An Evening of Violet

Sit down to a tasty three-course meal, including colonial recipes at House of Dun where 20th century Scottish writer Violet Jacob was born. After your meal, sip a cup of coffee in the Saloon where you can listen to readings of Violet’s poetry and learn about her life and her travels to India.

Saturday 16 July – Horrible History Arbroath Harbour Tour

Do you dare to know all the details of the local stories about ghost ships, pirates and legends? Go on the Horrible History Arbroath Harbour Tour! Remember to dress for inclement weather before meeting up with the tour group at Danger Point next to the Old Brewhouse. You’ll be guided through the working harbour before heading towards Signal Tower Museum.

Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 July – Tayside Police Museum tour

If you enjoy stories about true crimes, a free guided tour of Tayside Police Museum in Kirriemuir is simply a must. A space dedicated to police history in the Tayside area, it showcases police uniforms worn over the years and equipment carried by law enforcers. But it’s also brimming with tales of misdeeds that have taken place in Angus. Keep an eye out for the array of criminal weapons that have been handed in or confiscated.

Throughout July (Wednesdays to Sundays) – Arbikie Distillery Tours

Travel to the Arbikie Highland Estate, a family-owned working farm on the east coast of Angus. There you’ll find Arbikie Distillery, a sustainable, field-to-bottle facility that grows a range of crops, including potatoes and rye on site for its high quality spirits. Find out how they distill Nadar, the world’s first climate positive gin and vodka or how they brought back the first Scottish Rye in over 100 years.

Throughout July (Saturdays to Mondays) – Kirriemuir Camera Obscura

Visit one of only three active camera obscuras in Scotland and take in breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. Hear stories about Sir JM Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, who gifted the camera obscura to the town while you enjoy a snack with your tea or coffee.

Throughout July (Daily) – ‘Children of Glamis’ Exhibition

If you’re still hung over from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, this could be the event for you. Head over to Glamis Castle, the childhood home of Elizabeth, The Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret, for a look at the ‘Children of Glamis’ exhibition. It will showcase some of Her Majesty’s personal items, including her childhood dresses and toys.

