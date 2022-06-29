Company behind leading spirits brands offers weekend jobs in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Company behind leading spirits brands offers weekend jobs in Fife

June 29 2022, 9.13am Updated: June 29 2022, 9.13am
woman inspects bottle at Diageo packaging facility
Weekend shift operators play a pivotal role in the packaging of some of Diageo's most famous brands.

Are you looking for weekend jobs in Fife? Do you want a permanent position but would like to work part-time hours? Would you like to be part of one of the world’s biggest alcohol beverage companies? Do you want to work for iconic brands like Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, and Smirnoff? This could be the perfect opportunity for you!

Available weekend jobs in Fife

Multinational beverage alcohol company, Diageo is offering weekend jobs in Leven, Fife where its award-winning packaging site is located. It’s looking for 23 weekend shift operators to fill a variety of roles, including label store operator, palletisation operator, change-parts operator and recycling coordinator.

Successful applicants will become permanent employees who will work part-time hours. That means weekend shifts covering Fridays, 1pm – 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 7am – 7pm. But employees will have to be flexible as they may be required to work additional hours during peak production.

For Jordan Lyell, Diageo’s talent engagement manager, the roles play a vital role in packaging some of Diageo’s most famous brands like Johnnie Walker or Smirnoff. The operators are also key to supplying the company’s products to over 170 countries. Jordan says: “These roles are essential. They’re the lifeblood, the beating heart of how our products reach our customers. These operators will be responsible for making sure that our customers receive the highest quality products and service you would expect, first time, every time.”

Employment package for successful applicants

female employee smiles as she works at Diageo's packaging facility
Diageo has teams in over 100 sites across more than 30 countries around the world.

Diageo is offering each successful applicant a salary of £22,111 and a competitive benefits package that includes bonus, shares scheme and pension.

Of course, there’s also a product allowance that allows them to buy top products in the staff shop at special rates.

Unique employee benefit for parents

Diageo also offers another employee benefit that’s rarely enjoyed by parents in other companies. That is family leave with full pay for six months. This is available to soon-to-be-parents, whether that’s a pregnant mother, an expectant father, or an adopting family, including same sex couples.

Screening process for Diageo applicants

woman examines bottles at Diageo's packaging facility
Diageo believes character is everything.

Applicants should submit their CVs online. They can also upload a cover letter, if they’re willing to do so. Applicants will be sent a set of psychometric testing activities that they can complete on their smartphones, tablets, laptops, or desktop computers.

Those who pass the first part of the screening process will then be invited to go to an assessment centre for an interview and to perform a set of tasks. Applicants who successfully accomplish the tasks will then be offered a position.

Diageo expects a high volume of applications for the job vacancies and each of these will be reviewed.

Jordan says: “We make sure that everyone is treated fairly and consistently. And depending on the volume of applicants, there may be a telephone screening.”

Job with no experience required

Jobseekers don’t need to have previous experience to apply for these weekend jobs in Fife. Jordan reveals exactly what they require from applicants. “Whilst experience isn’t essential, we are looking for people who can demonstrate they can transfer skills from other roles and all candidates must align with our core values.”

Working for Diageo, an inclusive workplace

woman inspects bottles at Diageo's packaging facility
Diversity of thought and experience fuels growth and innovation at Diageo.

Diageo, which operates in 180 countries around the world, is proud of its efforts to become an inclusive workplace. They are committed to attracting and retaining the most diverse talent while creating the most inclusive culture allowing people to thrive.

Jordan says “The whisky industry, when it comes to manufacturing and supply chain is currently very male dominant. At Diageo, we are striving to attract a fairer balance of applicants across gender, ethnicity and backgrounds.”

“For our business to thrive and for Diageo to realise its ambition, we depend on recruiting, retaining, and developing diverse talent. We welcome applicants from a range of backgrounds, skills and capabilities.”

Apply to become a weekend shift operator at Diageo’s Leven, Fife processing site!

