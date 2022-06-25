Ex-Spandau Ballet star Ross William Wild appears in court accused of sex attacks – including rape

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish singer Ross William Wild has appeared in court after allegedly committing 17 offences, including rape and sexual assault, between 2013 and 2018.

The former Spandau Ballet star, who attended Aberdeen Grammar School, was arrested at his parents’ home in the city on Thursday after prosecutors gave the green light for police to charge him.

Accused of rape

The musician, who joined the band in 2018 to replace Tony Hadley, is accused of raping a woman, blackmailing her and disclosing a private sexual picture of her.

He is also accused of filming himself molesting six other women while they were sleeping.

He made no formal plea on the accusations of rape but his lawyer, Chris Toms told Carlisle Magistrates’ Court: “That is firmly denied. He wants his day in court.”

Remanded in custody

The 34-year-old is remanded in custody and will appear at Wood Green Crown Court in London on July 22.

An investigation into Wild began back in 2019 when police seized a mobile phone, which allegedly contained images of women being molested as they were sleeping.

The incidents are believed to have taken place at his London home, Shrewsbury and Cannes in France.