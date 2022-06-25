Ex-Spandau Ballet star Ross William Wild appears in court accused of sex attacks – including rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Ex-Spandau Ballet star Ross William Wild appears in court accused of sex attacks – including rape

By Chris Cromar
June 25 2022, 9.49am Updated: June 25 2022, 9.52am
Ross William Wild attended Aberdeen Grammar. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Ross William Wild attended Aberdeen Grammar. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Scottish singer Ross William Wild has appeared in court after allegedly committing 17 offences, including rape and sexual assault, between 2013 and 2018.

The former Spandau Ballet star, who attended Aberdeen Grammar School, was arrested at his parents’ home in the city on Thursday after prosecutors gave the green light for police to charge him.

Accused of rape

The musician, who joined the band in 2018 to replace Tony Hadley, is accused of raping a woman, blackmailing her and disclosing a private sexual picture of her.

He is also accused of filming himself molesting six other women while they were sleeping.

Ross William Wild. Picture by Kath Flannery.

He made no formal plea on the accusations of rape but his lawyer, Chris Toms told Carlisle Magistrates’ Court: “That is firmly denied. He wants his day in court.”

Remanded in custody

The 34-year-old is remanded in custody and will appear at Wood Green Crown Court in London on July 22.

An investigation into Wild began back in 2019 when police seized a mobile phone, which allegedly contained images of women being molested as they were sleeping.

The incidents are believed to have taken place at his London home, Shrewsbury and Cannes in France.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier