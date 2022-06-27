Arbroath sign highly-rated winger on loan from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath sign highly-rated winger on loan from Aberdeen

By Scott Lorimer
June 27 2022, 11.00am Updated: June 27 2022, 3.55pm
Mason Hancock will now stay with Aberdeen
Arbroath have made their fourth summer signing with Aberdeen winger Mason Hancock arriving on loan.

The 19-year-old has joined the Gayfield side on a season-long loan, with the option of a January recall.

Hancock is a left-sided player who can play in defence or higher up the wing.

At the start of the year, the youngster penned a one-year extension on his Dons contract before going out on loan to Stirling Albion.

The former Fulham academy kid captained the Aberdeen U/20s team which beat Arbroath in last season’s Challenge Cup at Pittodrie.

Hancock brings ‘something special’

Dick Campbell said the teenager will give his side a spark down the flank.

“I’ve got Mason Hancock coming in on Monday,” he said.

“He gives me something special on the left. They think very highly of him up there so let’s see what he gives us.

“He’s a good player, he plays on the left-hand side but can play everywhere – at the back or going forward. He has good fitness, very quick.”

The Englishman joins Keaghan Jacobs, Kieran Shanks and Cammy Gill as the new Lichties recruits.

Fans of the Angus club can expect a busy few weeks ahead with more new faces being sought ahead of the Championship kick off on July 30.

“I will certainly be bringing in another two or three before the season starts,” Campbell added.

Arbroath dealt blow as Aberdeen perform U-turn calling OFF Hancock loan move

