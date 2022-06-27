Arbroath sign highly-rated winger on loan from Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have made their fourth summer signing with Aberdeen winger Mason Hancock arriving on loan.

The 19-year-old has joined the Gayfield side on a season-long loan, with the option of a January recall.

Hancock is a left-sided player who can play in defence or higher up the wing.

At the start of the year, the youngster penned a one-year extension on his Dons contract before going out on loan to Stirling Albion.

The former Fulham academy kid captained the Aberdeen U/20s team which beat Arbroath in last season’s Challenge Cup at Pittodrie.

Hancock brings ‘something special’

Dick Campbell said the teenager will give his side a spark down the flank.

“I’ve got Mason Hancock coming in on Monday,” he said.

“He gives me something special on the left. They think very highly of him up there so let’s see what he gives us.

“He’s a good player, he plays on the left-hand side but can play everywhere – at the back or going forward. He has good fitness, very quick.”

The Englishman joins Keaghan Jacobs, Kieran Shanks and Cammy Gill as the new Lichties recruits.

Fans of the Angus club can expect a busy few weeks ahead with more new faces being sought ahead of the Championship kick off on July 30.

“I will certainly be bringing in another two or three before the season starts,” Campbell added.