Story of courage: how a protection dog prevented a deadly knife attack

July 15 2022, 8.59am
Wright's K9 Security Services helped to secure NEC Birmingham after the 2017 Manchester bombing.

Uncover the never-before-heard story of how a brave protection dog and a private security firm prevented a deadly knife attack at the height of terror assaults in the UK.

2017 was a year when the British people felt on edge after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians just outside the Palace of Westminster in London, leaving at least four people dead.

Weeks later in May, a suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb at the Manchester Arena, killing 23. Over a thousand others were hurt, many of them children.

That was followed by another attack in June when a driver rammed his van into pedestrians on London Bridge. The van’s passengers then ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people.

Increased security required after terror attacks

But days after the deadly Manchester bombing, a protection dog and a private security firm helped to apprehend two men who could have launched another deadly knife attack, this time in Birmingham.

Allun Wright, managing director of Wright’s K9 Security Services, was working in Leeds with Quiz, his general purpose K9, when the blasts happened in Manchester.

Then a client, a company based in Yorkshire, called Allun, asking him to go to Birmingham and augment security at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), a popular venue for shows and other events.

When they arrived at the NEC the following day, explosive detection K9s and their handlers were at the entrances, carrying out searches for concealed explosives.

Private security firm in UK foils potential knife attack

One day as Allun and Quiz finished their shift, two young men started hollering near the lake opposite the venue entrance where Allun and Quiz were posted. It seemed the lads were shouting obscenities at the police who were walking on the other side of the road.

Then Allun heard the men say, ‘Allahu Akbar!’ – a common expression among Muslims that means ‘God is the greatest!’ It’s an expression of faith that can show determination and defiance.

Allun approached the two and told them to stop. One of the men had a backpack over his shoulder and had another bag in his hand. The other man was carrying a large shopping bag.

One of Allun’s colleagues came up behind him and told the two men to put their bags down, empty their pockets and step back.

But instead of following those orders, the two men lunged at Allun, poised to attack.

However, Quiz, a Czechoslovakian Shepherd, fended off the two until police came rushing to handcuff them.

“It could have turned into something serious”

Law enforcers then searched the two men. One did not have any weapon on him but the other one had a large knife, a knuckle duster and a large sum of cash concealed in his sock.

Noting the gang culture in the West Midlands and the atmosphere of terror at the time, Allun said:

It could have turned into something more serious. But thankfully, due to our training, we contained the situation.

