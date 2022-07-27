Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on super-sub Lyall Cameron: I love his attitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on super-sub Lyall Cameron: I love his attitude

By George Cran
July 27 2022, 8.00am
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Forfar.

Goals on the pitch, goals on the bench – Gary Bowyer is pleased with the attacking options at his disposal at Dundee.

That hasn’t changed his desire to bring in another striker, however, as he revealed yesterday the club had a couple of deals “brewing”.

But the current crop at Dens Park have so far made that search less frantic with 13 goals flying in during the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Alex Jakubiak has four goals in four games as he set out his bid to lead the line in the Championship this season.

‘Shown what he is capable of’

Youngster Lyall Cameron, too, found the net twice and has impressed his manager from the bench.

Bowyer said of the 19-year-old: “I love his mindset, I love his attitude.

“He goes on the pitch and all he wants to do is score a goal.

“And he has the ability to be able to back up that mindset.

“He’s been coming off the bench and has been a really good option for us, scoring a couple of goals already.

Cameron finishes off Forfar.

“He also had a good opportunity against Stranraer and a good one against Montrose.

“So he’s really shown what he’s capable of.

“It’s really pleasing to have that sort of option on the bench.”

Starting spot?

Cameron, though, stated his ambition to get into the starting XI this season.

He’s certainly gone about that aim in the right way but Bowyer wouldn’t be drawn on whether he’d grant that wish in the coming games.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

“The competition is quite hot at the top end of the pitch right now, to be honest,” the Dundee boss added.

“Alex Jakubiak has been in fine form, he’s got four in four already.

“Zak Rudden is breathing down his neck and was unlucky not to score on Saturday.

“Lyall is fighting for a place but the good thing he has is he’s got the ability to play anywhere across the front.”

