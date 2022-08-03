“There’s no glass ceiling here”: The Perthshire school shaping the women of tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
“There’s no glass ceiling here”: The Perthshire school shaping the women of tomorrow

August 3 2022, 2.19pm Updated: August 8 2022, 10.57am
Students enjoy tailored mentorship as part of the Kilgraston school curriculum.
The Kilgraston School curriculum is tailor-made to each pupil.

Meet the Perthshire school creating the next generation of leaders and empowered young women.

For many pupils across the nation, 2022 was the first year of sit-down exams since 2019. After such an extended break away from the classroom, many parents are seeking ways to build confidence in their children – in the classroom and beyond. For some, this is a daunting process. But the good news is, the burden isn’t just on parents. Many schools are tackling this issue head on – take the Kilgraston School curriculum, for example, which is focused on building the next generation of leaders.

The hidden Kilgraston School curriculum

Kilgraston School pupils with headmaster.
Meet the pupils and newly appointed head teacher at Kilgraston School.

Tanya Davie, newly appointed head teacher at Kilgraston, is passionate about the school’s comprehensive approach to developing its young pupils. Mrs Davie said: “At Kilgraston, we can give the young person a chance to excel without the pressures of external distractions. We can do this in part thanks to our small class sizes, strong ratios of teachers to pupils, and we make sure the student is well mentored in the area they are looking to pursue”.

At Kilgraston, pupils are engaged in the hidden curriculum, an individually-tailored program of activities that develop a student’s social skills, confidence, and resilience. The hidden aspect of the Kilgraston School curriculum prepares the pupil for future challenges, professional or social, and equips them with the skills to handle adversity with confidence and intellect. “A lot become natural leaders when they didn’t know they had it in them”, said Mrs Davie.

Personal development in academics and beyond

The Kilgraston curriculum offers an array of opportunities for personal development. Pupils can attend trips (international and domestic), theatre performances, clubs, sports, and more – whether a pupil wishes to refine their equestrian skills at the Kilgraston Equestrian Centre or pick up a new musical instrument, Kilgraston will offer its enthusiastic support.

As recalled by Mrs Davie, a group of international students from Germany wanted to learn a bit more about Polo during their time at Kilgraston. Mrs Davie proudly recounts: “The girls went on to place second in the prestigious national Polo competition, the Cirencester Park Polo Club, in June”.

Student with horse at Kilgraston School.
The Kilgraston School curriculum enriches pupils in all areas.

Mrs Davie believes this pastoral care is integral to the personal development of Kilgraston pupils, particularly in their final year before leaving school. Therefore, the school offers a student mentorship program, the Big Friendly Girl program, where older girls are paired with first years and tasked with providing guidance.

According to Mrs Davie, the programme not only benefits the new pupils, but is an excellent way to teach responsibility and compassion to older girls. She also emphasises the importance of imparting mental health resilience to the pupils as they prepare to leave during their final year at Kilgraston: “The majority of our sixth formers become mental health ambassadors”, she explains.

Boarding to prepare for future

Independent schools, such as Kilgraston, can also offer the option to board. This can provide pupils with many benefits including preparing the pupil, and indeed the whole family, for adulthood.

Mrs Davie says that boarding is: “A golden opportunity for both parents and pupils to experience what life is like when the student moves on. It is a safe environment; they are given a significant amount of independence so they can learn life skills”.

Indeed, boarding equips pupils with independence, responsibility, and resilience – vital skills for your child to learn before venturing into the ‘real world’.

Kilgraston girls soar to new heights

The young women who matriculate from Kilgraston School boast impressive stats:

  • 100% success rate for pupils going on to study medicine at university.
  • 23% of pupils in 2022 received unconditional offers for the University of St Andrews, rated as the top university in the UK by the Sunday Times and The Times Good University Guide since 2019.
  • An average of 60% of pupils go on to study STEM courses at university each year.

The Kilgraston School curriculum is individually tailored to each pupil’s needs, rejecting an antiquated ‘one-size-fits-all’ ethos. This comprehensive approach produces pupils who are confidently prepared to tackle their next big adventure.

Give your child the best of support, academic and beyond. Learn more about the Kilgraston School curriculum here.

