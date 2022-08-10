Courier columnist Ally Heather urges locals to nominate Scots speakers for Dundee awards event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Courier columnist Ally Heather urges locals to nominate Scots speakers for Dundee awards event

By Poppy Watson
August 10 2022, 5.00am
Courier columnist and presenter Ally Heather is to host the Scots Language Awards for the fourth year in a row.
Courier columnist and presenter Ally Heather is to host the Scots Language Awards for the fourth year in a row.

Courier columnist Ally Heather has urged Dundonians to nominate Scots speakers for an upcoming awards event in the city.

The writer and TV presenter will be co-hosting the annual Scots Language Awards when it comes to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre for the second year running on Saturday September 24.

The event celebrates Scots speakers keeping the language alive – be it a primary school teacher, barmaid or butcher.

And Ally, a native Scots speaker from Newbigging in Angus, is hopeful it will highlight Dundee as “one of the best Scots speaking cities in Scotland”.

Event to showcase Dundee dialect

Ally, who has hosted the Scots Language Awards since it was launched in 2019, wants to see a flood of Dundee nominations.

He says schools and teachers who are giving Scots-speaking children a “sense of confidence in who they are” deserve to be recognised.

He said: “I am very keen to see more nominations for awards like ‘Scots School o’ the Year’ and ‘Scots Teacher o’ the Year’, because I know some schools in Dundee teach Scots very well.”

Ally Heather and Len Pennie hosting the Scots Language Awards in 2021.

Dundee Scots speakers have come out on top at the awards in the past, with Kerry Fraser, a teacher at Perth High School, awarded Teacher o’ the Year in 2021 for encouraging her pupils to use the language in the classroom.

Other “well kent” previous winners from the city include the hosts of The Dode Fox podcast, a show about Dundee United delivered entirely in Scots by Ronny Costello and Paul McNicoll.

Ally, who will host the event alongside Scottish poet and Scots language advocate Len Pennie, added: “I really want Scots businesses to be nominated too.

“The barmaid at the pub, the guy at the bookies, the woman that works in the library or the woman that works in the butchers and speaks Dundee Scots to you whenever you’re in there.”

Author Graeme Armstrong accepted an award at the event in 2021.

Ally said: “I really hope that the awards coming to the city will help Dundonians understand that they are the cultural standard bearers for our national language.

“I think Dundee is one of the best Scots speaking cities in Scotland and therefore in the world.

“And we can be so proud of it.

“We should be raising our flag at these awards and saying ‘Dundee is looking after its language and celebrating its language and we’re proud of it’.”

Comedian Bruce Fummey will perform at the Scots Language Awards.

Scots, which is spoken by more than 1.5 million people in Scotland, is among European languages considered at risk of dying out by Unesco.

Ally says it has long been considered wrong and improper.

He said: “[Scots] was really strongly spoken in Dundee in factories, in the shipyards and working class environments, and it was spoken much less in middle class environments because it’s seen as gutter slang, the same way Gaelic was treated until extremely recently.”

He hopes the awards, which are run by Scots music and cultural organisation Hands up for Trad, will empower Scots speakers to continue using it in their everyday lives.

‘It’s not slang or rough’

He said: “[A priority for the awards] is to help Scots speakers understand they speak a language which is beautiful and rich and that it is not just ‘slang’ or ‘rough’.

“It’s about building community confidence and cultural esteem.

“For so long, Dundonians have been told they’re not good enough and that they have to change how they are to fit in.

“They get told off in school for speaking Scots for example.”

Nominations close on Sunday

The Scots Language Awards is set to welcome comedian Bruce Fummey and poet Hamish Macdonald, as well as live music from Robyn Stapleton and Beth Malcolm.

Eleven categories, including Scots speaker and Scots performer, are open to entries until Sunday August 14.

You can submit a nomination here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier