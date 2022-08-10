Pittenweem Arts Festival is very happily back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Pittenweem Arts Festival is very happily back

By Chris Mugan
August 10 2022, 7.00am
Work by invited artist Janette Kerr, Battling with the Villians of Ure.
Work by invited artist Janette Kerr, Battling with the Villians of Ure.

Pittenweem Arts Festival has returned for the first time in three years to the delight of the local creative community, visiting artists and crowds of art lovers alike.

Around 100 artists and makers have taken over the East Neuk village, displaying creations and holding events in spaces including houses, garages and sheds, as well as more established venues such as The Old Men’s Club and St Fillan’s Cave (pick up the festival brochure for more details).

‘One of the sunniest openings’

Festival chair Jean Duncan has been thrilled by “one of the sunniest opening nights in its 40 year history” and expects the positivity to continue this weekend.

“For exhibiting artists it was exciting to be back in a place they love and enjoy,” she says.

“Visitors who had been denied their cultural fix of meeting new and favourite artists were delighted to know that the festival was back: they had really missed it.”

Invited artist Angus Ross’s prism chair.

Among the 119 entrants spread across 79 venues, organisers have invited an artist, a craftsman and a group to take part: seascape painter Janette Kerr, whose work focuses on Shetland and the far north, Aberfeldy-based furniture maker Angus Ross and the artist-run cooperative Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop.

  • Pittenweem Arts Festival runs until 13 August

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier