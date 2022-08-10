Pittenweem Arts Festival is very happily back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittenweem Arts Festival has returned for the first time in three years to the delight of the local creative community, visiting artists and crowds of art lovers alike.

Around 100 artists and makers have taken over the East Neuk village, displaying creations and holding events in spaces including houses, garages and sheds, as well as more established venues such as The Old Men’s Club and St Fillan’s Cave (pick up the festival brochure for more details).

‘One of the sunniest openings’

Festival chair Jean Duncan has been thrilled by “one of the sunniest opening nights in its 40 year history” and expects the positivity to continue this weekend.

“For exhibiting artists it was exciting to be back in a place they love and enjoy,” she says.

“Visitors who had been denied their cultural fix of meeting new and favourite artists were delighted to know that the festival was back: they had really missed it.”

Among the 119 entrants spread across 79 venues, organisers have invited an artist, a craftsman and a group to take part: seascape painter Janette Kerr, whose work focuses on Shetland and the far north, Aberfeldy-based furniture maker Angus Ross and the artist-run cooperative Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop.

Pittenweem Arts Festival runs until 13 August