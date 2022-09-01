Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents (part one)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents (part one)

By The Courier
September 1 2022, 6.00am
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from News

You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
LISTEN: From a hidden gem to fine dining and more - new places to…
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative
0
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Local Artist of the Year: Spotlight shines on talented Tayside and Fife high school…
0
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in Tayside and Fife (part…
0
Amy and Millie.
Dundee mum says hospital staff 'saved my life' after sepsis ordeal
0
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
'That voice in your head can become quieter': Perth woman aims to guide others…
1
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Stolen brass model returned to The Pillars pub in Dundee by 'sheepish' thief
1
(LtoR) Casey Millar, Steve Haden, Avril Muir, Dave Ashall, Euat Stewart and Mike Hammond with the inshore life boat crew and the off shore life boat.
Paddleboarders journey length of River Tay for Broughty Ferry RNLI

More from The Courier

You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
You can vote for your favourite artwork in our Local Artist of the Year competition.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0