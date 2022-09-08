Students hit the right note with the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School is back in session and your child is doing great. However, it seems that competition for university applicants is tougher than ever. Could joining the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland help your student stand out from the crowd?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Help your child stand out from the rest

The cream always rises to the top – that’s how the old saying goes. Indeed, your child’s strengths and unique skillset makes them stand out in your eyes. But how can you help your child’s university application rise above the rest?

According to education experts, extra-curricular activities help your child become a more well-rounded student. These important out-of-school experiences equip your child with social skills that go beyond the classroom. Through extra-curriculars, your child can build confidence, develop their teamworking skills, and explore their passions.

Imagine your child investing time and energy in their personal development while participating in an internationally acclaimed orchestra in Scotland. That’s music to any parent’s ears.

Calling all young Scottish musicians

This autumn, the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) invites young Scottish musicians to apply for its upcoming season. Implementing a new classical pathway, the NYOS Development Orchestra replaces the Junior and Senior Orchestras and NYOS courses are extended.

Kirsteen Davidson Kelly, NYOS Chief Executive, said: “After this year’s fantastic return to live music-making, our ambition is to ensure that NYOS remains relevant, responsive, accessible and inclusive. We will continue to provide the best orchestral education and performance opportunities for young musicians living and studying in Scotland, as well as those with Scottish connections based further afield. … we seek to offer the very best musical opportunities and create a relaxed, focused and fun learning environment.”

A new season of music education

The inspirational musical experiences begin in spring 2023 as the NYOS welcomes multi-award-winning Scottish guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe, a celebrated and versatile soloist who is building a reputation as one of the world’s leading guitarists supported by a critically acclaimed discography. Sean will perform with the NYOS Symphony Orchestra in the April concerts of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s 2022-23 season.

This season, the NYOS welcomes back Natalia Luis-Bassa to conduct the Development Orchestra. Natalia is a passionate advocate for young musicians and carefully guided the Junior Orchestra through challenging repertoire over the past three years.

Players will have a unique opportunity to perform orchestral repertoire and hone their musical (and many extra-musical) skills in a welcoming and fun environment supported by expert tutors.

The Development Orchestra will prepare many young musicians for a successful future audition for NYOS Symphony Orchestra but will most importantly provide an excellent opportunity to enjoy playing exciting repertoire with peers from across Scotland.

Who can apply?

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland invite your children to apply if they are Scottish, live in Scotland, or have Scottish connections. Auditions are free and course bursaries of up to 100% are available.

The NYOS Training Ensemble invites young musicians ages 8-14, grade 2+ or equivalent, to apply.

The NYOS Development Orchestra invites young musicians ages 11-14, grade 5-8 or equivalent, to submit a video audition.

The NYOS Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians ages 14-22, grade 8+ or equivalent, to audition in person or online.

Musical pathway to academic success

As your child prepares for their academic future and the challenges of university, be sure you’re doing all that you can to best prepare them. Extracurricular activities, like joining a prestigious orchestra in Scotland, will equip your young virtuoso with concentration skills, improved hand-eye coordination and increased overall cognitive development.

Start your child’s musical journey to academic excellence today.