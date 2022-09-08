Students hit the right note with the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Students hit the right note with the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland

In partnership with National Youth Orchestras of Scotland
September 8 2022, 10.23am

School is back in session and your child is doing great. However, it seems that competition for university applicants is tougher than ever. Could joining the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland help your student stand out from the crowd?

Help your child stand out from the rest

The cream always rises to the top – that’s how the old saying goes. Indeed, your child’s strengths and unique skillset makes them stand out in your eyes. But how can you help your child’s university application rise above the rest?

According to education experts, extra-curricular activities help your child become a more well-rounded student. These important out-of-school experiences equip your child with social skills that go beyond the classroom. Through extra-curriculars, your child can build confidence, develop their teamworking skills, and explore their passions.

Children playing cello in an orchestra in Scotland.
Extra curriculars foster academic excellence while allowing students to explore their passions.

Imagine your child investing time and energy in their personal development while participating in an internationally acclaimed orchestra in Scotland. That’s music to any parent’s ears.

Calling all young Scottish musicians

This autumn, the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) invites young Scottish musicians to apply for its upcoming season. Implementing a new classical pathway, the NYOS Development Orchestra replaces the Junior and Senior Orchestras and NYOS courses are extended.

Students playing saxophone.
Experience Scotland’s best musical learning opportunities in a relaxed and focused learning environment.

Kirsteen Davidson Kelly, NYOS Chief Executive, said: “After this year’s fantastic return to live music-making, our ambition is to ensure that NYOS remains relevant, responsive, accessible and inclusive. We will continue to provide the best orchestral education and performance opportunities for young musicians living and studying in Scotland, as well as those with Scottish connections based further afield. … we seek to offer the very best musical opportunities and create a relaxed, focused and fun learning environment.”

A new season of music education

The inspirational musical experiences begin in spring 2023 as the NYOS welcomes multi-award-winning Scottish guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe, a celebrated and versatile soloist who is building a reputation as one of the world’s leading guitarists supported by a critically acclaimed discography. Sean will perform with the NYOS Symphony Orchestra in the April concerts of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s 2022-23 season.

Sean Shibe.
Sean Shibe will join the April concerts with the NYOS.

This season, the NYOS welcomes back Natalia Luis-Bassa to conduct the  Development Orchestra. Natalia is a passionate advocate for young musicians and carefully guided the Junior Orchestra through challenging repertoire over the past three years.

Players will have a unique opportunity to perform orchestral repertoire and hone their musical (and many extra-musical) skills in a welcoming and fun environment supported by expert tutors.

Natalia Luis Bassa the new director of NYOS.
The NYOS welcomes Natalia Luis-Bassa to conduct the Development Orchestra.

The Development Orchestra will prepare many young musicians for a successful future audition for NYOS Symphony Orchestra but will most importantly provide an excellent opportunity to enjoy playing exciting repertoire with peers from across Scotland.

Who can apply?

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland invite your children to apply if they are Scottish, live in Scotland, or have Scottish connections. Auditions are free and course bursaries of up to 100% are available.

The NYOS Training Ensemble invites young musicians ages 8-14, grade 2+ or equivalent, to apply.

The NYOS Development Orchestra invites young musicians ages 11-14, grade 5-8 or equivalent, to submit a video audition.

The NYOS Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians ages 14-22, grade 8+ or equivalent, to audition in person or online.

Musical pathway to academic success

As your child prepares for their academic future and the challenges of university, be sure you’re doing all that you can to best prepare them. Extracurricular activities, like joining a prestigious orchestra in Scotland, will equip your young virtuoso with concentration skills, improved hand-eye coordination and increased overall cognitive development.

Start your child’s musical journey to academic excellence today.

