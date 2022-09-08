Dundee and Angus Chamber crowns its business champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and Angus Chamber crowns its business champions

By Gavin Harper
September 8 2022, 4.41pm
Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce award attendees.
Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce award attendees.

The winners of this year’s Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce Business Champion awards have been revealed.

The awards called on Chamber members to nominate themselves in four categories: net zero, future workplace, digital innovation and future skills.

The judging panel consisted Laura Rhoney (Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce), Kelly Fairweather (The Selkie), Kevin Matthew (madeat94) Claire Easy (Castle Water), Harry Nutter (Zettle by PayPal) and Lesley McMurtrie (Zero Waste Scotland).

Over 30 businesses put themselves forward and, after three hours deliberating, 10 businesses were chosen for the finals.

Members of the public also had the opportunity to take part in the public voting with over 1,500 votes being placed.

Each of the final 10 firms then pitched to the judges before decisions were made.

Dundee and Angus Chamber Champions

  • Net Zero: Albacom
  • Future Workplace: ALTAR Group
  • Digital Innovation: Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre
  • Future Skills: Street Soccer Scotland

The judges also unanimously voted to name Street Soccer Scotland as the overall Chamber Business Champion.

The winners were announced at an event at Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “I’m hugely proud that the Chamber is helping shine a spotlight on these amazing finalists across Dundee and Angus.

“We’re very grateful to the sponsors and judges for helping us make this happen.

“Focusing on the positives helps us all feel enormously proud of the many incredible businesses in our area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

