Dundee and Angus Chamber crowns its business champions

The winners of this year’s Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce Business Champion awards have been revealed.

The awards called on Chamber members to nominate themselves in four categories: net zero, future workplace, digital innovation and future skills.

The judging panel consisted Laura Rhoney (Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce), Kelly Fairweather (The Selkie), Kevin Matthew (madeat94) Claire Easy (Castle Water), Harry Nutter (Zettle by PayPal) and Lesley McMurtrie (Zero Waste Scotland).

Over 30 businesses put themselves forward and, after three hours deliberating, 10 businesses were chosen for the finals.

Members of the public also had the opportunity to take part in the public voting with over 1,500 votes being placed.

Each of the final 10 firms then pitched to the judges before decisions were made.

Dundee and Angus Chamber Champions

Net Zero: Albacom

Future Workplace: ALTAR Group

Digital Innovation: Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

Future Skills: Street Soccer Scotland

The judges also unanimously voted to name Street Soccer Scotland as the overall Chamber Business Champion.

Last up is our Overall Winner who have not only made a massive impact across the City but to the judging panel as well Congratulations to @streetsoccerSCO 🥳@MichelinDevt pic.twitter.com/qExxqK0rfC — Dundee&Angus Chamber (@DundeeAndAngus) September 8, 2022

The winners were announced at an event at Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “I’m hugely proud that the Chamber is helping shine a spotlight on these amazing finalists across Dundee and Angus.

“We’re very grateful to the sponsors and judges for helping us make this happen.

“Focusing on the positives helps us all feel enormously proud of the many incredible businesses in our area.”