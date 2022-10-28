Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot of laughs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot of laughs

By Andrew Welsh
October 28 2022, 9.00am
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.

Back when watching hit TV programmes was something people generally did at the same time, Still Game felt like a weekly event.

In the early years of the BBC Scotland sitcom, it was the very definition of must-see television.

That was equally a term that fitted any description of Chewin’ The Fat, the side-splitting sketch show created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill that ran on and off from 1999 to late 2005.

The Craiglang crew

Among the most memorable characters created in the series were Jack, Victor, Tam and Winston, the growing-old-disgracefully Glasgow pensioners who’d be at the core of Still Game, first broadcast in September 2002.

Growing old disgracefully, Still Game style.

Now, 20 years on, five of the stars of the Comedy Unit series are set to celebrate the fictional world of Craiglang during a short run of stage appearances.

Coming to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre next weekend, People Huv Tae Know! – a popular battle cry of Still Game gossip Isa Drennan – will give fans an opportunity to enjoy an audience with Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry and Mark Cox.

Those five played the comedy’s barman Boabby, Winston Ingram, shopkeeper Navid, Isa and Tam Mullen respectively.

A crowd-puller

Of course, Still Game has form as a stage crowd-puller, having originally started life as a play that featured the Kiernan and Hemphill-played Victor McDade and Jack Jarvis, alongside Winston.

Ever-popular Still Game star Samjeev Kohli.

Then there was Still Game Live, the phenomenally successful 2014 SSE Hydro-based laughterfest that sparked the programme’s TV return in 2016 following a nine-year hiatus.
Glasgow-raised comedian and writer Kohli, 50, was in Dundee recently to promote the Still Game quartet’s upcoming tour, and insisted that playing venues in Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen would be as apt on a personal level as any hometown show.

“Loads of people have asked me if Greg and Ford based Navid on a specific person,” he said.

“What they’ve seen is what I call the phenomenon of the Asian shopkeeper, when they go to poor areas and serve the community. We’re like the Scots of India, telling stories and jokes.”

Strong Dundee links

The River City star, who has strong ties to Dundee through his father, who lived in student digs in the city’s Blackness while training to be a teacher in the ’60s, said he expects next week’s Whitehall dates to be as much a night out for the actors as the audience.

“It’s five pals that met in Still Game and are still pals,” he added. “We were all lucky enough to be involved in such an iconic show – I can say that objectively because I’m also a fan.

“We all knew each other from working on other shows like Chewin’ The Fat for about 25 years. The Scottish acting fraternity isn’t huge, so you tend to bump into the same people.

“Being involved in the show and the affection of the show means that we have a load of stories to share. It’s great to see so many people still loving the show and knowing all the catchphrases.

“The show is on Netflix and people who weren’t even born when we started filming watch it now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from News

The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Evening telegraph/ Courier GOLD STAR AWARDS news CR0038598 G Jennings pics ,Seaview Primary pupils Eden Burns (11) , Airlie Burns (9), Iona Jamieson (8) & Alana Jamieson (11) have been awarded a Gold Star for making & selling jewellery with the money being sent to the Ukraine, wednesday 28th September. Monifieth Picture shows; Seaview Primary pupils Eden Burns (11) , Airlie Burns (9), Iona Jamieson (8) & Alana Jamieson (11). Monifieth. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/09/2022
Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 28102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT GRAPHIC Date; 27/10/2022
LISTEN: The deepening crisis at Glenrothes care service Glamis House
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it's like to live with a brain tumour - and…
Can you feed a family of five winter warming nutritious meals for £10 each a week?
Can you feed a family of five for £10 each a week? We take…
2
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for 'repeated dishonesty'
2
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife
Sleep expert Nadia Edwards weighs in on the egg sleep trick. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife expert reacts to viral egg in a sock baby sleep 'hack'

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan
Gizz Butt leads Janus Stark to Punktoberfest at Dundee's Beat Generator this weekend.
GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween
Rory McIlroy celebrates getting to world number one. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is using LIV Golf split to his advantage but he…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented