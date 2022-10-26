Monifieth mum calls for ‘Calum’s Law’ on restraint in schools after son was left traumatised By Katharine Hay October 26 2022, 5.43pm Updated: October 27 2022, 8.55am 0 comments Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags autism epilepsy learning difficulties Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from News LISTEN: How a Dundee woman is raising awareness for rare condition after scary misdiagnosis Can you feed a family of five for £10 each a week? We take… 2 Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for 'repeated dishonesty' 2 Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'… 5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife Fife expert reacts to viral egg in a sock baby sleep 'hack' How to identify a scammer: questions to ask Over 50s now eligible for Covid booster vaccine - but how do you book… 'Blues is a feeling,' says folk star Dave Peabody BIAB: Did 'builder in a bottle' gel at Dundee salon transform my bitten nails? Most Read 1 Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman 2 Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth 3 Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi 4 Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course 5 Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’ 2 6 Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and… 7 New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections 8 Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project 9 Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds 10 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again? More from The Courier Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus A9 shut south of Perth due to vehicle fire Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out… Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns' Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused Abernethy entrepreneur aims to take traditional clootie dumplings global Driving bans likely to be introduced at five more Dundee schools VIDEO: From his Perthshire ‘monster lab’ Derrick sells masks all over the world Eilish McColgan and Eve Muirhead among 11 Tayside and Fife nominations for Scottish Sports Awards Sheriff from Dundee to face new tribunal over sexual misconduct allegations Union slams Dundee University’s ‘unjustified cut to pensions’ after deficit drop Gender Reform: All you need to know as SNP minister quits over controversial law Dundee graffiti artist Syke designs Santa’s grotto to help children in need Most Commented 1 Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre 2 Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design 3 Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate 4 Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support 5 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy 6 Dundee's back-to-back League Cup win in 1952 brought city centre to a standstill 7 Can you feed a family of five for £10 each a week? We take on a budget meals challenge 8 EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe 9 Design for £60m 'super school' in Dundee's East End gets green light 10 Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for 'repeated dishonesty'
Conversation