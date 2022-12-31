Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

By Alasdair Clark
December 31 2022, 8.00am
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 2,400 parking tickets have been handed out across Angus this year.

Between January and October, errant drivers hit with a parking fine made a contribution of more than £73,000 to the council’s coffers.

An average of more than 220 tickets were handed out each month to rule-breaking drivers in Angus – a decrease on the previous year.

How does Angus compare to elsewhere?

Angus Council hands out fewer tickets each month than any other council in Tayside and Fife.

The number of tickets issued has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with lockdown having had a dramatic impact on the number of tickets being issued.

In 2021, 2,992 fines were issued across the 12 months, earning the council £89,670.

In the first 10 months of 2022, 2,459 tickets were handed out, netting £73,740 in fines.

This compares with over 16,500 fines issued in Perth and Kinross during the same period, which earned the council £991,680, and over 31,000 tickets in Dundee.

Angus parking ticket hotspots

Use our interactive table below to see the parking ticket hotspots for each of the last four years.

What is a penalty charge notice?

Since 2017 Angus Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

Angus Council parking
Angus Council hand out fewer tickets than any other Tayside and Fife Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

Live elsewhere? Click the links below to see the information for your area.

