Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

More than 2,400 parking tickets have been handed out across Angus this year.

Between January and October, errant drivers hit with a parking fine made a contribution of more than £73,000 to the council’s coffers.

An average of more than 220 tickets were handed out each month to rule-breaking drivers in Angus – a decrease on the previous year.

How does Angus compare to elsewhere?

Angus Council hands out fewer tickets each month than any other council in Tayside and Fife.

The number of tickets issued has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with lockdown having had a dramatic impact on the number of tickets being issued.

In 2021, 2,992 fines were issued across the 12 months, earning the council £89,670.

In the first 10 months of 2022, 2,459 tickets were handed out, netting £73,740 in fines.

This compares with over 16,500 fines issued in Perth and Kinross during the same period, which earned the council £991,680, and over 31,000 tickets in Dundee.

Angus parking ticket hotspots

Use our interactive table below to see the parking ticket hotspots for each of the last four years.

What is a penalty charge notice?

Since 2017 Angus Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

