Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 31 2022, 8.00am
Kinsley McMillan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Kinsley McMillan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The family of an Angus toddler who died from a rare form of brain tumour are launching a charity in her memory.

Kinsley McMillan, from Forfar, died in Ninewells Hospital in May aged two after battling illness for most of her life.

Now the brave tot’s death has inspired her mum and her gran, Eden and Karen Kennedy, to set up the charity – Kisses from Kinsley – to help other children.

They want the charity to work towards finding a cure for brain tumours along with raising awareness about symptoms.

Karen Kennedy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Karen said: “We promised Kinsley that when we were stronger we would honour her and her name and help other children fighting brain cancer.

“We are setting up this charity to raise awareness of brain cancer and help to accelerate a cure.

“The treatment that Kinsley received was first introduced 40 years ago.

“Progress is happening all the time and we want to do everything we can to help that.”

Kinsley with mum Eden. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Eden says that while she remains heartbroken, she is determined that something positive should come from her daughter’s death.

She said: “There are no words, no gestures, no possible way to convey the love, hope and bravery which Kinsley was able to accomplish over her time spent fighting the physical health challenges she was faced with.

“She left her mark on this world and was a winner in the way that mattered – by bringing awareness to paediatric brain tumours and the impact on the lives of all affected.

“She touched the hearts and minds of those that didn’t meet her and left her imprint on those that did meet her.”

Kinsley with gran Karen and Bubs the pony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Kinsley was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September 2020, when she was just five months old.

In January 2022 she survived a gruelling 11-hour operation aimed at prolonging her life.

At the time, doctors deemed the operation a success, but her condition continued to deteriorate until she was unable to recover.

Bid for Kisses from Kinsley ‘legacy’

Karen said: “Kinsley was an absolute ray of sunshine and inspiration to us all.

“While she was here, in her own way, she was the tiniest motivational speaker in the world.

“Kinsley was armed with an adorable smile and a core of steel.

“We want her legacy and name to live on via Kisses from Kinsley.”

