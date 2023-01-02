Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife in 2022

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 2 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 2 2023, 1.48pm
These are the youngsters who won Courier Gold Stars in 2022.
From a karate world champion and local fundraiser to a mental health advocate and future star of the stage, the recipients of The Courier’s Gold Star awards shone in 2022.

Since August, we received hundreds of nominations from the public and were bowled over by the kindness of children and young people in our areas.

While every youngster is deserving of recognition, there were some in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife who really stood out.

And as the New Year begins, we look forward to welcoming many more nominations from the public.

But first, we are celebrating the inspirational youngsters who were awarded Courier Gold Stars last year and remembering their achievements.

Elsie Mills

Harris Academy pupil Elsie Mills won our first Gold Star. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

The first person to win our Gold Star award was Dundee’s Harris Academy pupil, Elsie Mills, then aged 15.

Elsie was given the award for her valuable work volunteering within school and in the wider community at her local Brownies and at a Young Engineers club.

Aubree Craig

Aubree Craig was awarded a Courier Gold Star. Image: Alan Richardson/ DC Thomson.

Dundee youngster Aubree Craig, nine, received our next Gold Star for winning a gold medal for kata at the World Karate Championships in Florida.

Aubree, a black belt in karate, practised two ancient kata routines – rhythmical sequences of karate movements – for months before winning the title in her age group.

Kara Ramsay

Gold Star winner Kara Ramsay. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson.

Morgan Academy pupil Kara Ramsay got a Gold Star for her creation of a Chill-Zone at her Dundee school.

The Chill-Zone offers a space for pupils to meet and access peer support for social anxiety issues.

Kara, 17, was inspired to set up and run the group after overcoming her own battles with anxiety.

Evan Lyon

Evan Lyon wearing his Gold Star badge. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon was awarded a Gold Star after he stepped up at short notice to play a lead role in Dundee Schools Musical Theatre’s performance of High School Musical.

The show had already been in rehearsal for 10 months when the 13-year-old took on the role of Ryan, leaving him just nine weeks to learn dialogue, moves, dances and songs.

Robert Healey

Robert Healey shows us his Gold Star badge. Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Robert Healey, 17, was awarded a Gold Star in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High School, Angus, both personally and as a senior supporter for ASN pupils.

Robert helps with ordering and delivering lunches every day and he is also a sports leader for S1 pupils.

Catherine Letford

Catherine Letford with her Gold Star. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

After receiving two nominations, Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford was awarded a Courier Gold Star.

The 10-year-old has raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years through selling homemade cards and completing five Kiltwalks.

Monifieth quartet

Sisters Eden (left) and Airlie Burns with their friends Iona and Alana Jamieson, also sisters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Four Monifieth girls who attend Seaview Primary together were given Gold Stars after making and selling jewellery and donating the £1,000 raised to Ukrainian war victims.

Sisters Eden, 11, and Airlie Burns, nine, made and sold earrings, while their friends who are also sisters Alana, 11, and Iona Jamieson, eight, sold handmade bracelets.

Lucie-Ann Wilson

Lucie-Ann Wilson with her Gold Star certificate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Budding musical theatre star Lucie-Ann Wilson, 15, got the gold seal of approval for getting in to a junior performing arts course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The pupil of St Paul’s Academy, in Dundee, came through a rigorous audition process to earn one of only 20 places on the course.

Kacey Tasker

Gold Star Kacey Tasker from Brechin, in Angus. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Brechin teen Kacey Tasker got a Courier Gold Star for her dedication to caring for others.

Kacey, 17, helps her mum who suffers from back problems, her gran who has mental health problems, and her great-granny with everyday tasks.

Baldragon Academy heroes

Baldragon Academy pupils were awarded Courier Gold Stars for their work beekeeping. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Golds Stars were awarded to nine Dundee pupils at Baldragon Academy for their achievements in beekeeping, which won them national honey awards.

Casey Henderson, Craig McKendrick, Kyle Barbour, Amelia Piorkowska, Evan Clark, Joshua Gammie, Marnie McCallum, Madison Leslie and Lewis Nicoll were all recognised for their efforts.

Maddison Gilmour

Gold Star Maddison Gilmour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Team Scotland cheerleader Maddison Gilmour, from Glenrothes, Fife, won a Gold Star for her dedication to her sport.

The 15-year-old was selected to represent Scotland at a world championship in the USA and has overcome serious mental health issues to stay at the top of her game – all while studying for exams.

Paige Williamson

Paige Williamson with her Gold Star badge. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Paige Williamson, a senior pupil at Morgan Academy, was given a Gold Star award in recognition of her caring for others and her volunteering both in and out of school.

The S5 youngster is a volunteer ambassador within the school and training junior pupils to take on similar roles.

She also gives up much of her free time to help at the Dundee Disabled Children’s Centre.

Simon Bathgate

Courier Gold Star award winner Simon Bathgate. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Simon Bathgate, 14, a pupil at Glenrothes High School, Fife, and Explorer Scout was awarded one of our Courier Gold Stars.

He is a young leader at the 58th Fife (Glenrothes) South Parks Scout Group and gives up his spare time to help youngsters in the cubs and support fundraising activities.

Lucy McKay

Lucy McKay with her Gold Star certificate and badge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Lucy McKay, 16, a pupil at Balwearie High School, Fife, clinched gold after gaining Scotland’s top score in her favourite subject.

With 92%, the 16-year-old had the best mark in Scotland in the health and food technology National 5 exam.

Would you like to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

