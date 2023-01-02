Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From a karate world champion and local fundraiser to a mental health advocate and future star of the stage, the recipients of The Courier’s Gold Star awards shone in 2022.

Since August, we received hundreds of nominations from the public and were bowled over by the kindness of children and young people in our areas.

While every youngster is deserving of recognition, there were some in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife who really stood out.

And as the New Year begins, we look forward to welcoming many more nominations from the public.

But first, we are celebrating the inspirational youngsters who were awarded Courier Gold Stars last year and remembering their achievements.

Elsie Mills

The first person to win our Gold Star award was Dundee’s Harris Academy pupil, Elsie Mills, then aged 15.

Elsie was given the award for her valuable work volunteering within school and in the wider community at her local Brownies and at a Young Engineers club.

Aubree Craig

Dundee youngster Aubree Craig, nine, received our next Gold Star for winning a gold medal for kata at the World Karate Championships in Florida.

Aubree, a black belt in karate, practised two ancient kata routines – rhythmical sequences of karate movements – for months before winning the title in her age group.

Kara Ramsay

Morgan Academy pupil Kara Ramsay got a Gold Star for her creation of a Chill-Zone at her Dundee school.

The Chill-Zone offers a space for pupils to meet and access peer support for social anxiety issues.

Kara, 17, was inspired to set up and run the group after overcoming her own battles with anxiety.

Evan Lyon

St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon was awarded a Gold Star after he stepped up at short notice to play a lead role in Dundee Schools Musical Theatre’s performance of High School Musical.

The show had already been in rehearsal for 10 months when the 13-year-old took on the role of Ryan, leaving him just nine weeks to learn dialogue, moves, dances and songs.

Robert Healey

Robert Healey, 17, was awarded a Gold Star in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High School, Angus, both personally and as a senior supporter for ASN pupils.

Robert helps with ordering and delivering lunches every day and he is also a sports leader for S1 pupils.

Catherine Letford

After receiving two nominations, Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford was awarded a Courier Gold Star.

The 10-year-old has raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years through selling homemade cards and completing five Kiltwalks.

Monifieth quartet

Four Monifieth girls who attend Seaview Primary together were given Gold Stars after making and selling jewellery and donating the £1,000 raised to Ukrainian war victims.

Sisters Eden, 11, and Airlie Burns, nine, made and sold earrings, while their friends who are also sisters Alana, 11, and Iona Jamieson, eight, sold handmade bracelets.

Lucie-Ann Wilson

Budding musical theatre star Lucie-Ann Wilson, 15, got the gold seal of approval for getting in to a junior performing arts course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The pupil of St Paul’s Academy, in Dundee, came through a rigorous audition process to earn one of only 20 places on the course.

Kacey Tasker

Brechin teen Kacey Tasker got a Courier Gold Star for her dedication to caring for others.

Kacey, 17, helps her mum who suffers from back problems, her gran who has mental health problems, and her great-granny with everyday tasks.

Baldragon Academy heroes

Golds Stars were awarded to nine Dundee pupils at Baldragon Academy for their achievements in beekeeping, which won them national honey awards.

Casey Henderson, Craig McKendrick, Kyle Barbour, Amelia Piorkowska, Evan Clark, Joshua Gammie, Marnie McCallum, Madison Leslie and Lewis Nicoll were all recognised for their efforts.

Maddison Gilmour

Team Scotland cheerleader Maddison Gilmour, from Glenrothes, Fife, won a Gold Star for her dedication to her sport.

The 15-year-old was selected to represent Scotland at a world championship in the USA and has overcome serious mental health issues to stay at the top of her game – all while studying for exams.

Paige Williamson

Paige Williamson, a senior pupil at Morgan Academy, was given a Gold Star award in recognition of her caring for others and her volunteering both in and out of school.

The S5 youngster is a volunteer ambassador within the school and training junior pupils to take on similar roles.

She also gives up much of her free time to help at the Dundee Disabled Children’s Centre.

Simon Bathgate

Simon Bathgate, 14, a pupil at Glenrothes High School, Fife, and Explorer Scout was awarded one of our Courier Gold Stars.

He is a young leader at the 58th Fife (Glenrothes) South Parks Scout Group and gives up his spare time to help youngsters in the cubs and support fundraising activities.

Lucy McKay

Lucy McKay, 16, a pupil at Balwearie High School, Fife, clinched gold after gaining Scotland’s top score in her favourite subject.

With 92%, the 16-year-old had the best mark in Scotland in the health and food technology National 5 exam.

