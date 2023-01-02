Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent

By Laura Devlin
January 2 2023, 5.45am Updated: January 2 2023, 12.13pm
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The number of people being evicted over council rent arrears in Angus has been slashed – despite a rise in debts.

The local authority is currently owed more than £2.3 million in unpaid rent.

That is a rise from £1.4m in 2018/19.

However, figures obtained by The Courier shows that just one person has been evicted by the council for failing to pay so far this year, and two last year.

That is down from 15 in 2018/19 and 22 the following year.

What do the figures show?

Rent arrears in Angus have rise by about 60% since April 2018.

However, the number of people losing their tenancies with the council in that same period has dropped significantly.

The decrease is being linked to a pause being put on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as part of emergency measures by the Scottish Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Similar trends have been recorded in Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Fife Council has yet to supply its figures to The Courier.

‘More social housing needed’

Alison Watson, director of housing charity Shelter Scotland, has welcomed the drop in evictions but says more still needs to be done.

She said: “It’s important to note that there is a massive shortage of social housing throughout Tayside, and indeed the entire country.

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland
Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland. Image: Phil Wilkinson

“While a positive relationship between social landlords and tenants is unquestionably positive, the only way to end the housing emergency in Scotland is by investing in buying or building more social homes where they’re needed.”

Figures ‘aren’t surprising’

Angus Council declined to comment.

However Councillor Kenny Braes, vice-convener of the council’s communities committee, said: “While the rent arrears figures are of concern, they aren’t surprising.

“The current cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills only make things worse.

“Even in better times, eviction should be seen as a failure of the landlord-tenant partnership and the very last resort.

SNP councillor for Montrose and District, Kenny Braes.
SNP councillor for Montrose and District, Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford.

“In the current climate, they would be a particularly cruel and heartless way of dealing with a situation which is very often not of the tenants making.

“I would urge any of our tenants who are struggling to pay their rent to contact Angus Council as soon as possible.

“Our housing and welfare rights teams can offer help and advice and are only a phone call away. We’re here to help our tenants through these very challenging times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from

Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Teen, 17, taken to hospital after crash near Arbroath
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Wartime Morse code instructor Jane Oliphant, from Fife, marks 100th birthday in her Forfar…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus family step up fundraising efforts knowing 'Kirrie army' has Caitlin's back
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross and Angus residents warned over potential flooding
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – where are they and how much…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers' eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Irish fan's parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address

Most Read

1
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
3
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
4
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
Perth New County Hotel fire victims named by police
5
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
6
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
7
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Next steps revealed for Perthshire leisure hub with luxury hotel and museum
8
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
9
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reacts to Zach Robinson recall and hints at possibility of…
10
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer

More from The Courier

Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
AFC Wimbledon boss: We want Zach Robinson scoring goals for us after recall from…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Lochgelly
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline join list of clubs keeping tabs on Kelty Hearts' Alfredo Agyeman
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Edinburgh 'second for a reason' as James McPake prepares Dunfermline for ANOTHER top of…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Friday court round-up — Drink, drugs and driving
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Stewart Petrie believes Montrose is built on solid ground as loyal Links Park stars…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Festive break-ins in Dalgety Bay area may be linked, say police
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
All members quit Markinch Community Council in row over park improvements
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Andy Munro vows Forfar will rally round injury-hit Darren Whyte as defender eyes up…
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Steven Hetherington is Arbroath's 5th January signing - as Angus side home in on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented