Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent

The number of people being evicted over council rent arrears in Angus has been slashed – despite a rise in debts.

The local authority is currently owed more than £2.3 million in unpaid rent.

That is a rise from £1.4m in 2018/19.

However, figures obtained by The Courier shows that just one person has been evicted by the council for failing to pay so far this year, and two last year.

That is down from 15 in 2018/19 and 22 the following year.

What do the figures show?

Rent arrears in Angus have rise by about 60% since April 2018.

However, the number of people losing their tenancies with the council in that same period has dropped significantly.

The decrease is being linked to a pause being put on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as part of emergency measures by the Scottish Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Similar trends have been recorded in Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Fife Council has yet to supply its figures to The Courier.

‘More social housing needed’

Alison Watson, director of housing charity Shelter Scotland, has welcomed the drop in evictions but says more still needs to be done.

She said: “It’s important to note that there is a massive shortage of social housing throughout Tayside, and indeed the entire country.

“While a positive relationship between social landlords and tenants is unquestionably positive, the only way to end the housing emergency in Scotland is by investing in buying or building more social homes where they’re needed.”

Figures ‘aren’t surprising’

Angus Council declined to comment.

However Councillor Kenny Braes, vice-convener of the council’s communities committee, said: “While the rent arrears figures are of concern, they aren’t surprising.

“The current cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills only make things worse.

“Even in better times, eviction should be seen as a failure of the landlord-tenant partnership and the very last resort.

“In the current climate, they would be a particularly cruel and heartless way of dealing with a situation which is very often not of the tenants making.

“I would urge any of our tenants who are struggling to pay their rent to contact Angus Council as soon as possible.

“Our housing and welfare rights teams can offer help and advice and are only a phone call away. We’re here to help our tenants through these very challenging times.”