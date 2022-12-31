WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus

By Alan Rowan
December 31 2022, 8.30am
The road to Carmyllie Church.
The road to Carmyllie Church.

Carmyllie Heritage Trail, Angus

The tiny parish of Carmyllie sits in a quiet corner of the Angus countryside, an area rich with history dating back to the Bronze Age yet still largely unknown and unexplored by the vast majority.

If you are searching for a little piece of tranquillity as a break from the festive indulgences then this short circuit fits the bill. I have to confess that this has become a local favourite, but any walk that starts and finishes at a farm coffee shop is a winner in my book.

Although the distances covered are modest, there’s a great feeling of space here. The name Carmyllie means the top of a rocky or bare place, and on a crisp winter day when the wind has that fresh, raw edge, the openness of the landscape is keenly felt.

Carmyllie Parish Church.

The walking trail was created in 2017 by the Carmyllie Heritage Society in association with Angus Council in a bid to raise public awareness of the area as a source of historic value. There have been finds of Bronze Age graves (cists), dated as far back as 700 BC, and there is also evidence of large Roman military encampments from the 1st century AD.

Much of the walking is on minor roads but the traffic is light, so much so that the appearance of a car or van is a bit of a novelty. Instead, you are faced with wide open spaces and the consequential expansive views.

Wide open spaces.

The route starts at Milton Haugh Farm, crosses the B961, then heads between farm buildings and takes a right turn on to a quiet country lane. This crosses the Elliott Water and travels uphill to Carmyllie Parich Church.

The church dates back to 1609, having been built on the same site of St Mary’s Chapel where monks from nearby Arbroath Abbey assisted with services. The current manse was built in 1820 and there was a major refurbishment about 50 years later.

One of the former ministers was the Reverend Patrick Bell, most noted for his invention of the reaping machine. He had experimented with early versions at his father’s farm in Auchterhouse while training for the ministry, and its success helped land him teaching posts in the USA. He returned to become minister at Carmyllie in 1843.

Heading down to Greystone.

He died in 1869 and is buried in the church grounds. There is a comprehensive information board nearby detailing his remarkable work.

The rowan trees in the church grounds provided a splash of colour and an attraction for the local birdlife as I continued north on the tarmac. The sun had painted the wide sweep of the Tay as solid silver bars on the distant horizon to the right, while flocks of birds rose every so often to breach the otherwise encircling silence.

It was hard to imagine that this was once a more industrial landscape: the Slade quarries had employed hundreds in the early 19th Century when Carmyllie stone was in great demand for roof slates and buildings, and there was a rail line built to transport the stone.

Take path on left into trees.

The fields seemed to run forever in accentuated lines, the feeling of space and distance keeping pace with my progress. A turn left on to a rough marked track brought the far-off Sidlaws into the eyeline, a touch of white brushing their tops.

There was a short passage through a small wood, a secluded spot for pigeon trysts judging by the amount of feathers spread throughout the tree branches, before I emerged on to a grassy track bwteen fields down to Greystone, the oldest village in the parish.

From here, it was all road walking, uphill at first to the earlier junction then a retracing of steps back to the farm shop. And, of course, a welcome coffee and refreshments before the short hop home.

ROUTE

1.     Cross B961 carefully then turn right between farm buildings and house. At end of track turn right on to minor road.

2.     Head uphill, passing Carmyllie Church, keeping on until end of road. Turn left at junction, then right after short distance.

3.     Follow road as it bends first left then right and when you reach the end, turn left along next road. Pass farm entrance (West Laverockhall) and continue along road until reaching rough track on left (signed for Greystone).

4.     Follow track passing left of ruined building and barn. After it bends round left, watch for path heading left into trees just before track starts going right.

5.     When it emerges from woodland, continue on grassy corridor down to Greystone.

6.     Turn left at end of grass track heading down surfaced track past houses. Ignore turn left, instead follow curve of track right and down to road.

7.     Turn left and walk up road past Mains of Carmyllie farm to reach road on right signed for Carmyllie Church. Retrace your steps from here past church and then left on track back to Milton Haugh.

INFORMATION

Distance: 7.5km/4.7miles

Ascent: 90m/298ft

Time: 1.5-2 hours

Grading: Pleasant short circuit in a quiet corner of Angus, mostly on quiet roads and tracks plus short woodland section. Minimal ascent, suitable for all fitness levels. Farmland route, dogs under close control as livestock may be encountered.

Start/finish: Milton Haugh Farm and Coffee Shop (Grid ref: NO 122017) off B961.

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 54 (Dundee & Montrose); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet OL 382.

Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Dundee iCentre, V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ (Tel 01382 527527).

Public transport: None.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from

Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Rory Fyfe and Gayle Ritchie check out the Rock and Spindle formation near St Andrews. Picture: Steve Brown.
Fife 'wild' wedding venue launches nature tours focused on rewilding
Looking to Lednock hills from Torlum Path.
WALK THIS WAY: Torlum Wood near Comrie in Perthshire
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.
Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?
The main summit of Craigendarroch.
WALK THIS WAY: Craigendarroch, Royal Deeside
Nature Watch: Absorbing encounters with nature at Peterhead
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Snow column Rebecca Baird Picture shows; Balmossie Green Christmas lights . Balmossie Green. Supplied by Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I want to hate the snow - but just look at it
Andy Duncan was diagnosed with cancer and given three years to live in 2012 but he lived 10 years until July 2022, during which he climbed 203 Munros and wrote a book.
Inspirational Cupar man climbed more than 200 Munros and wrote a book - all…

Most Read

1
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
3
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
4
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
Perth New County Hotel fire victims named by police
5
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
7
An aerial view of the West Kinfauns site which could soon have lodges and a four-star hotel. Image: ICA/Morris Leslie.
Next steps revealed for Perthshire leisure hub with luxury hotel and museum
8
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
9
Former Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reacts to Zach Robinson recall and hints at possibility of…
10
Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer

More from The Courier

Desmond Seward. Image: Birlinn
Pillagers of Scotland's east coast: How The Greatest Viking legacy of late-author Desmond Seward…
Post Thumbnail
Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer
Councillor William Robertson by Loch Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Thomson
Loch Leven toxic algae problems 'clearly getting worse', says councillor
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan is an injury doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.
Ryan McGowan says St Johnstone were dismal v Dundee United and need to get…
Moulin Hotel
Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
Val McDermid is Fife libraries most popular author
Val McDermid 'thrilled' as 1979 named Fife's most-borrowed library book of 2022
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Kirkcaldy. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer says Dundee 'were poo' in their first half at Raith Rovers but…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented