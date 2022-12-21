Raith Rovers stars give backing to Scottish charity’s biggest-ever Christmas appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are giving their support to Epilepsy Scotland’s biggest-ever Christmas fundraising campaign.

Defender Connor O’Riordan and midfielder Ethan Ross are helping to promote the charity’s #BecauseOfEpilepsyScotland Christmas appeal.

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of the charity’s services and how valuable they are for people living with epilepsy in Scotland.

Epilepsy Scotland provides well-being, welfare rights, youth group and helpline services to help provide information, support and guidance for the estimated 55,000 people living with the condition in Scotland.

Those who attend these vital support services have been sharing their stories on how they have benefited from them on the charity’s social media.

Celebrities including presenters Edith Bowman and Edward Reid are also supporting Epilepsy Scotland’s Christmas appeal.

Vital support

Lesslie Young, Epilepsy Scotland’s chief executive, said: “A big thank you to Raith Rovers for supporting our Christmas appeal and raising awareness about epilepsy.

“We know times are tough for people across the country due to the current cost of living crisis but any donation big or small can make a huge difference to people living with epilepsy.

“Our services, information and support are vital for people with epilepsy in Scotland. They act as a lifeline for people who are struggling to cope.

“We want to continue to be there for people affected by epilepsy in Scotland but can only do this with your support.”

To make a donation text BECAUSE to 70085 to donate £3. Alternatively, you can make a donation via the Epilepsy Scotland website.