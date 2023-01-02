Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead

By Jamie Buchan
January 2 2023, 7.00am Updated: January 3 2023, 6.13am
A shoplifter is seized by police.
A shoplifter is seized by police.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from

A shoplifter is seized by police.
Friday court round-up — Drink, drugs and driving
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee's Hilltown
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Police officer's runaway car smashed into Perth house
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner's colostomy bag
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Sleeping Fife driver told he could have killed child in high street crash
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Thursday court round-up — 2am Asda trolley bash and a futile headbutt
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Rapist former doorman jailed for 15 years for campaign of terror in Fife
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Drunken new year tumble led to Dundee domestic abuser's harassment breach

Most Read

1
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
3
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
4
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
Perth New County Hotel fire victims named by police
5
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
6
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
7
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Next steps revealed for Perthshire leisure hub with luxury hotel and museum
8
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
9
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reacts to Zach Robinson recall and hints at possibility of…
10
A shoplifter is seized by police.
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer

More from The Courier

A shoplifter is seized by police.
Teen, 17, taken to hospital after crash near Arbroath
A shoplifter is seized by police.
AFC Wimbledon boss: We want Zach Robinson scoring goals for us after recall from…
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Lochgelly
A shoplifter is seized by police.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline join list of clubs keeping tabs on Kelty Hearts' Alfredo Agyeman
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Edinburgh 'second for a reason' as James McPake prepares Dunfermline for ANOTHER top of…
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Stewart Petrie believes Montrose is built on solid ground as loyal Links Park stars…
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Festive break-ins in Dalgety Bay area may be linked, say police
A shoplifter is seized by police.
All members quit Markinch Community Council in row over park improvements
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Andy Munro vows Forfar will rally round injury-hit Darren Whyte as defender eyes up…
A shoplifter is seized by police.
Steven Hetherington is Arbroath's 5th January signing - as Angus side home in on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented