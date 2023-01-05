Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus mum among majority of new teachers in Tayside and Fife with no permanent job

By Cheryl Peebles
January 5 2023, 6.00pm Updated: January 6 2023, 6.15am
Most newly-qualified teachers are having to take supply work or temporary posts. Image: Shutterstock.
Most newly-qualified teachers are having to take supply work or temporary posts. Image: Shutterstock.

An Angus teacher says she feels like a failure for finding only supply and temporary work since qualifying.

She is among scores of newly-qualified teachers (NQTs) in Tayside and Fife with no permanent job after completing their probation year in school.

After their guaranteed probation year in a school, NQTs face stiff competition for a permanent job, with far fewer posts on offer than there are candidates.

Only a minority of new primary school teachers – 11.5% of the 2021/22 probationer cohort in Angus – found a permanent teaching post in their first year fully qualified.

Odds were better but still stacked against those who did their probation in Fife (19.9%), Dundee (27.9%) and Perth and Kinross (48.3%) in the same year.

The Angus teacher is so disillusioned she is now looking for work outside the profession she saw her future in.

She said: “I don’t want to be a supply teacher, but I find that is the only work available for me in Angus.

I feel like a failure and like there was no point in me training to be a teacher as there are no jobs.”

Angus teacher

“I am now seeking employment out with teaching. This means a huge pay decrease.

“I have three children to support and can’t afford to have no income so feel this is my only option.

“I feel like a failure and like there was no point in me training to be a teacher as there are no jobs.”

She is far from alone.

‘National disgrace’

Introduced in 2002, Scotland’s teacher induction scheme guarantees graduates a one-year post in a school to allow them to become fully qualified.

However, last year around 1,150 post-probation teachers in primary and secondary schools were on temporary contracts.

The EIS teaching union said there was a “marked decline” last year in the number securing a teaching post after the scheme.

General secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is a national disgrace given the desperate need for more teachers in our schools to support young people in education recovery, and it is a waste of the efforts made by almost a third of the initial teacher education graduates who went on to complete their probation years.”

Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie intends to raise the plight of post-probation teachers again in the Scottish Parliament. Image: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire.

The employment issue facing NQTs is one Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has raised repeatedly – and intends to do so again.

He said: “Teachers want to teach, to shape minds and prepare the next generation for the world of work and life yet they are spending years on end in a series of short-term contracts.

“I have raised the alarm on the plight of newly qualified teachers for years but the SNP Government has failed to understand the scale of the problem.”

Angus Council said it was inappropriate to draw conclusions from one year of data.

Indeed, 91.7% of its 2017/18 cohort found permanent jobs post-probation. But that slipped to 10.8% for the 2019/20 group and 8.7% for those the year after.

Since this data was published by the Scottish Government, the council said more of its newest teachers had found permanent jobs and almost all are working in schools either on permanent or temporary contracts.

Complex staffing picture

A spokesman said: “This data is only one part of a complex staffing picture which has to take into consideration teachers leaving post due to a number of factors (e.g. illness, retirement, career breaks).

“A stable teaching workforce offers less opportunity for NQTs at the same time as balancing continuity of learning for children and young people.

“Angus Council is committed to supporting NQTs gain employment and regularly holds robust recruitment exercises.”

The Scottish Government said local authorities were responsible for recruiting, deploying and attracting teaching staff to their area.

A spokesperson said: “[We] will continue to do everything we can to help them maximise the number of jobs available for teachers, including permanent posts.

“In 2022-2023 we will provide councils with specific funding of £145.5 million per year to support the school workforce and help provide sustained employment to teachers.”

