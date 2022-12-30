New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The list of people from across Tayside and Fife recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2023 has been revealed.

The honours – the first to be issued during the reign of King Charles III – recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

It includes a host of well-known names from across the country, including figures from the world of business, politics and entertainment such as Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis who has been made a dame.

Meanwhile, actor and broadcaster David Harewood has been made an OBE, joining Queen guitarist Sir Brian May who was knighted for services to music and charity.

Sports stars – including Scotland captain Andy Robertson and four players from the England women’s team – have also been handed gongs.

But it is not just celebrities and other household names who have been recognised, with local figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross also earning recognition.

You can see the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means below.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Professor Colin Kidd, Strathkinness, Fife: Professor of history, University of St Andrews. For services to history, to culture and to politics.

David Sutherland, Broughty Ferry, Dundee: Illustrator, The Beano. For services to illustration.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Shirley Linton, Dundee: For charitable service in Dundee.

Louise Purvis, St Andrews, Fife: For voluntary service to the prison community in Scotland.

For voluntary service to the prison community in Scotland. Lorna Walker, St Andrews Fife: Honorary senior lecturer of medieval history, University of St Andrews. For services to higher education.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity.

Jess Smith, Creiff, Perth and Kinross: Writer. For services to the Scottish traveller community.

Companion of the Bath (CB)

Awarded to senior military officers or senior civil servants.

Dr Christine Middlemiss, Edinburgh: Born in Montrose, she is the chief veterinary officer at the department for environment, food and rural affairs. For services to the veterinary and farming sectors.

The full list UK-wide honours list is published by the Cabinet Office.