Police ask for help to trace woman known around bars and hotels in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 59-year-old woman known around hotels and bars in Dundee has been reported missing from her home.

Annette Milne, of Westhill, Aberdeenshire, was last seen in Aberdeen city centre on Wednesday December 28 at 1.50pm.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace Ms Milne.

A police spokeswoman said: “Annette was last seen about 1.50pm on Wednesday December 28 in the city centre area of Aberdeen.

Have you seen Annette Milne?

She has been reported missing from Westhill & was last seen about 150pm on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 in the City Centre area of Aberdeen. Contact us on 101 ref PS-20221228-3771. More details : https://t.co/NLl1o2vAUC pic.twitter.com/0JHU873hut — Moray Police (@MorayPolice) December 29, 2022

“Annette is described as 5ft 1ins tall, with long fair hair, and is known to frequent hotels and bars around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Glasgow.

“Anyone who may have seen Annette since this time or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20221228-3771.”

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.For further details please visit their website www.missingpeople.org.uk