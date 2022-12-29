Police ask for help to trace woman known around bars and hotels in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police ask for help to trace woman known around bars and hotels in Dundee

By Louise Glen
December 29 2022, 4.30pm
Annette Milne is known around bars and hotels in Dundee. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
A 59-year-old woman known around hotels and bars in Dundee has been reported missing from her home.

Annette Milne, of Westhill, Aberdeenshire, was last seen in Aberdeen city centre on Wednesday December 28 at 1.50pm.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace Ms Milne.

A police spokeswoman said: “Annette was last seen about 1.50pm on Wednesday December 28 in the city centre area of Aberdeen.

“Annette is described as 5ft 1ins tall, with long fair hair, and is known to frequent hotels and bars around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Glasgow.

“Anyone who may have seen Annette since this time or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number PS-20221228-3771.”

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.For further details please visit their website www.missingpeople.org.uk

 

